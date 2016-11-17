UPDATE 1-Adani defers Australian coal project investment decision
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
OIL PRICES EXTEND GAINS, U.S. CRUDE RISES BY $1 TO SESSION HIGH OF $46.58 A BARREL
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields (Adds state premier comment, project details)
BAGHDAD, May 22 Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih will meet with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad on Monday as the top oil producer seeks to convince others to extend output cuts for a further nine months ahead of an OPEC meeting on Thursday.