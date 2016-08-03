UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
OIL PRICES EXTEND GAINS, U.S. CRUDE UP MORE THAN $1 A BARREL AT SESSION HIGH OF $40.53
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
TUNIS, May 20 Tunisian protesters on Saturday shut down an oil pumping station in southern Tatatouine province that feeds a coastal shipping terminal as part of their protests to demand jobs, local state radio and two witnesses said.