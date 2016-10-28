Germany likely to miss e-cars target, says Merkel
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, U.S. CRUDE DOWN BY $1 AT SESSION LOW OF $48.63 A BARREL, THE LOWEST LEVEL SINCE OCT. 4
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
* Nations welcome initiative to enhance Asia-Europe connectivity