GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar steady on data, but Trump's troubles weigh
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, U.S. CRUDE FALLS BELOW $50 A BARREL AHEAD OF U.S. RIG COUNT DATA; TRADERS CITE PROFIT TAKING
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
WASHINGTON, May 18 The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for annulling the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. officials said.