UPDATE 4-G7 leaders divided on climate change, closer on trade issues
* African leaders say G7 not meeting aid commitments (Writes through with more quotes, background)
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES, U.S. CRUDE FALLS 3 PCT TO SESSION LOW OF $48.67 A BARREL
* African leaders say G7 not meeting aid commitments (Writes through with more quotes, background)
TAORMINA, Italy, May 27 French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he hoped U.S President Donald Trump would end up backing the 2015 Paris climate change agreement despite declining to do so during a Group of Seven summit in Sicily.