UPDATE 9-Oil rises above $52 as Saudis, Russia back longer supply cut
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Updates prices, adds quote paragraphs 10-11)
OIL PRICES EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER EIA DATA SHOWS BIG SURPRISE BUILD IN U.S. CRUDE STOCKS
* Kazakhstan says cannot join prolonged cut on same terms (Updates prices, adds quote paragraphs 10-11)
LONDON, May 15 With London mayor Sadiq Khan and his Parisian counterpart Anne Hidalgo cracking down on vehicle emissions this spring in the global push for clean air, it should be a boom time for platinum which is used in catalytic converters.