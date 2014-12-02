BOSTON Dec 2 Collapsing energy prices have hit
hard U.S. corporate junk bond funds, putting them on track for
their worst performance in six years by squeezing the
exploration and drilling companies that have been among most
active issuers of high-yield debt.
U.S. funds have played a big part in bankrolling the U.S.
shale boom, gobbling up billions of dollars of junk-rated debt
issued by energy companies to rapidly expand production.
But in recent weeks, prices of some of these bonds have
collapsed as oil prices have tumbled by a third since June to
four-year lows, sapping energy companies' revenues and raising
doubts about their ability to repay the debt.
Last week's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries to refrain from output cuts to shore up
prices only piled more pressure on the market.
"We have been concerned about the quality of the smaller E&P
(exploration and production) players," said Ashish Shah, head of
global credit at AllianceBernstein. "I think we're in the phase
where people are selling what they can sell," Shah said, adding
that his company had a light weighing on energy.
Many funds declined to comment on their exposure to the
sector, but some have been clearly hit harder than the others.
Energy issues only make up 16 percent of nearly 2,300 issues
covered by the Merrill Lynch High Yield Index.
But disclosures by major fund companies show many of the
energy-related bonds they own belong to the most distressed
category. It includes bonds with yield spreads of 1,000 or more
basis points over benchmark U.S. government debt, considered a
sign of financial strain. About one-third of the 180 total
highly distressed bonds in the Merrill Lynch High Yield Index
are energy issues with spreads greater than 1,000 basis points.
So far, high-yield mutual funds are up 2.82 percent this
year, the worst performance since 2008, according to data from
Lipper Inc, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Since the end of June the
Merrill Lynch junk bond index has dropped 1.6 percent while its
energy sub-index is down 7.1 percent.
HERCULES IN TROUBLE
Around mid-year many fund managers were still holding on to
many of the most highly distressed junk-rated energy bonds. One
favorite has been the debt of Hercules Offshore Inc,
whose jack-up rigs are used for offshore drilling.
Heading into the fourth quarter, a who's who of the U.S.
fund industry held the company's bonds, including Pimco,
Franklin Templeton, Loomis Sayles, Avenue Capital Management,
Legg Mason's Western Asset Management and BlackRock, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
But since early September, prices of Hercules debt due in
2021 tumbled and yields soared to more than 26 percent from 8.5
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Yield spreads
widened to nearly 2,400 basis points, signaling a deepening
default risk.
Early last month, Hercules Chief Executive John Rynd told an
investment conference how the company had more room for maneuver
than in the previous down cycle and should emerge stronger from
the plunge in oil prices. One reason was that Hercules' $1.2
billion in debt was unsecured, which typically means bondholders
could not put a lien on the company's assets. Rynd also said the
company has acted to protect its balance sheet, including laying
off several hundred workers.
"That's never fun," Rynd told the Jefferies Global Energy
Conference. "But you've got to protect the rest of us and
somebody has to take a bullet."
However, recent fund disclosures have shown there are many
more debt issues like Hercules lurking in junk bond portfolios,
prompting investors to run for the exit after years of piling
in. Junk bond funds saw net withdrawals of $14.2 billion this
year, after $72 billion of inflows during the previous five
years.
Marty Fridson, a junk bond expert at New York-based money
manager Lehmann Livian Fridson Advisors, said energy-related
defaults could surge above 10 percent as early as 2017 even
without a recession or downturn in the U.S. economy. The current
market-implied default rate for energy issues is about 4.58
percent, compared to about 2.6 percent for the entire high-yield
sector.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Tomasz Janowski)