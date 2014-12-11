NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. investors are zeroing in
on exchange-traded funds that track master limited partnerships
as a way to bet on long-term North American energy boom even as
oil prices slide, convinced that these funds look relatively
cheap and promise growth.
Master limited partnerships typically invest in energy
infrastructure such as oil and gas pipelines and storage
facilities. That makes them less affected by the decline in oil
because such assets are more sensitive to volume of flows than
commodity prices and usually have long-term contracts with
producers.
They also offer high yields in a low rate environment. The
Yorkville MLP Universe Index, which tracks all MLPs, yielded 5.4
percent at the end of November, double that of 10-year Treasury
bonds.
Among the biggest MLP exchange-traded funds, the Alerian MLP
ETF and the UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index
ETN saw the largest net inflows last month of $161
million and $110 million, respectively. The Alerian fund, which
is the most expensive MLP ETF, was up 7.7 percent so far this
year through Friday, while the UBS ETF was up 11 percent.
In contrast, traditional energy funds, such as the SPDR S&P
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and the United
States Oil Fund are both down about 29 percent,
according to Lipper data. Most of that decline has come since
June, when crude oil began its months-long slide.
MLP funds have edged down so far this month along with the
broader energy sector after the oil cartel OPEC's decision
maintain its output. That is seen putting pressure on North
American producers and led some investors to expect to
eventually weigh on MLPs. And to be sure, if oil prices dive
further and stay low for long, the slump could lead to project
cancellations.
But some analysts and investors see the dip as a buying
opportunity. They say the funds are now cheap by historical
standards, while the long-term outlook for the sector remains
good - there is still a widely recognized need to build more
U.S. energy infrastructure.
"MLPs are in a good spot," said Rob Glownia, a quantitative
analyst with RiverFront Investment Group.
MLP cash distributions, a key indicator of their health,
remain strong. Roughly 98 percent of all MLPs either maintained
or grew their distributions versus last year, according to data
from Yorkville Capital Management LLC.
MLPs are also cheaper than other income-generating
securities when historical yield spreads are taken into account.
The average yield spreads over the past 10 years for MLPs over
the 10-year Treasury and BBB-rated corporate bonds are 2.9
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. Now, the spreads are 3.3
percent and 0.9 percent. The averages exclude 2008 and 2009,
when the markets were roiled because of the financial crisis.
Investors have already poured in $4.1 billion of new money
into MLP exchange-traded products compared with $464 million in
net assets that have been added to oil ETFs this year, according
to Morningstar data.
Alerian MLP ETF and UBS ETRACS Alerian, which both include
natural gas and crude oil pipelines among their biggest
investments, so far this year have added $1.7 billion and $649
million in assets, respectively, according to Morningstar data.
CASE FOR CAUTION
Some energy specialists warn that not all MLPs are created
equal. There are about 125 MLPs in the United States, with $600
billion invested in a range of assets, from pipelines and barges
to exploration and production. Their performance has varied
widely.
Last month, for example, the best performing MLP, TC
PipeLines LP, gained 15.5 percent, while the worst
performing MLP, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, fell 39.7
percent, according to Yorkville. TC PipeLines invests in natural
gas pipelines, while Mid-Con Energy Partners focuses on the
exploration and production of oil and natural gas.
MLPs also come with risks. For example, disruptions such as
natural disasters and other weather-related events can cause
hiccups like pipeline interruptions. A rise in interest rates
would also make MLPs yields less attractive. But a
sentiment-driven dip - Alerian ETF fell 4.4 percent and the UBS
ETN 6 percent since November - is a chance to buy, says Peter
Lazaroff, a portfolio manager at Acropolis Investment Management
LLC.
"When prices dip like they have now, and they're dipping for
reasons that have nothing to do with fundamentals, it does
present a good entry point," he said.
