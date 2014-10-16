By Deisy Buitrago
| MARGARITA, Venezuela
MARGARITA, Venezuela Oct 16 The global oil
market slump looks likely to continue, with prices possibly
nearing $70 a barrel in the short term, an official of Russian
gas producer Gazprom said.
Crude fell more than $1 a barrel on Thursday to a four-year
low below $83 a barrel as growing concerns over the global
economy stretched a four-month rout.
"It could be at $70-75 in a question of months," Gustavo
Delgado, head of Gazprom in Venezuela, told Reuters on the
sidelines of an oil conference on Margarita Island. He did not
specify if he was speaking of Brent prices or U.S. crude.
The Russian company participates in several gas and crude
projects with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA.
"Investments right now in oil and energy are being affected
by the price fall," Delgado added in the interview late on
Wednesday, attributing the drop to economic slowdowns in both
Europe and China, plus the rise of new technologies like shale.
A senior official from another Russian company, Rosneft
, said the crude price fall could be partly for
"speculative" reasons but nevertheless obliged all producers to
seek cost reductions.
All eyes were on OPEC, the Rosneft Venezuela official told
Reuters at the conference.
"We need to wait for the cartel meeting to see if they are
going to reduce or maintain production," he said.
"Depending on that, we will take actions," he added.
Rosneft's various joint ventures in Venezuela produce about
125,000 barrels per day.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; editing by Matthew Lewis)