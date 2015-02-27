* Analysts raise 2015 forecasts for first time since August
* Brent seen averaging $59 a barrel, U.S. crude $54.50 in
2015
* For a table of crude price forecasts, see
By Vijaykumar Vedala
Feb 27 Oil prices have probably touched bottom
and should recover in the second half of 2015 as the collapse in
the market over the last year begins to curb production, a
Reuters survey of analysts showed on Friday.
Oversupply is likely to keep a lid on oil over the next few
months, and prices could retreat a little in the short term, the
34 economists and analysts contributing to this month's Reuters
poll said.
But the market ought to see sustained rallies later this
year, bringing North Sea Brent crude futures to an
average of $59 a barrel in 2015 and to $71.80 in 2016.
Last month, the Reuters oil price poll showed its biggest
month-on-month downward revision since the 2008 financial
crisis, projecting Brent at $58.30 this year, its fifth
successive monthly drop.
Brent crashed from a high above $115 a barrel last June to
almost $45 last month and has since regained ground to trade at
or slightly above $60 this week. Brent has averaged $53.72 so
far this year.
Sentiment has stabilised over the last month, with evidence
week by week that oil exploration and production are responding
to the dramatic collapse in prices. Fewer drilling rigs in the
United States should eventually mean lower output.
"Oil prices have bottomed out and they will stabilise in the
next few months before rising in the second half," said Daniela
Corsini, analyst at Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo.
Twenty-three of the 31 analysts who contributed to both the
January and February Reuters polls retained their forecasts from
last month, but eight increased their outlook.
Analysts agreed that a slowdown in non-OPEC production, led
by U.S. shale producers, and unrest in the Middle East and North
Africa, particularly Iraq, would support prices this year.
But several said a recent rally in prices had been overdone.
"The price surge since late January is exaggerated and will
be reversed in the upcoming weeks as the oil market remains
oversupplied," Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said.
The poll forecasts U.S. light crude, or WTI, will
average $54.50 a barrel this year and $66.90 in 2016. WTI has
averaged $48.93 a barrel so far in 2015.
Brent's premium CL-LCO1=R to U.S. crude, known as the
Brent-WTI spread, is expected to average $4.50 a barrel in 2015
from around $4.63 so far this year, the poll showed.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by
Christopher Johnson and Dale Hudson)