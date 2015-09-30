* Most analysts reduce oil price predictions for 2016
* Brent crude oil seen averaging $58.60 in 2016
* U.S. crude forecast to average $54.10 next year
* This year, Brent to average $55.30, WTI $50.30
* TABLE: Crude oil price forecasts
By Arpan Varghese
Sept 30 Global oversupply and more Iranian
production are likely to keep a lid on oil prices next year,
offsetting any slowdown in U.S. shale output, a Reuters poll
showed on Wednesday.
Benchmark North Sea Brent crude is expected to
average $58.60 a barrel in 2016, slightly above the $56.63 seen
so far this year, but well below the forecast of $62.30 in last
month's poll, the Reuters survey of 31 analysts showed.
Fifteen of the 28 analysts polled in both the August and
September surveys cut their 2016 forecasts, while 10 kept them
unchanged. The poll forecast Brent would average $55.30 in 2015.
U.S. crude is projected to average $54.10 a barrel
next year, down from a forecast of $57 in the August poll.
Oil prices have collapsed over the last year, falling from a
high above $115 a barrel in June 2014 to a low of almost $42 in
August this year.
Underlying the drop in prices is a huge oversupply as Middle
East oil exporters have fought for market share with U.S. shale
producers, increasing stockpiles worldwide.
Most analysts expect oil prices to stay low for some time to
come until the market rebalances and stocks begin to fall.
"Prices may have bottomed in the trading range experienced
over the past four weeks," Energy Aspects analyst Rhidoy Rashid
told Reuters Global Oil Forum, but added that a rapid recovery
in the market was unlikely.
"Prices must hold at this range for around the coming six
months in order for rebalancing to occur properly."
Any increase in oil supply from Iran, if economic sanctions
are lifted on Tehran, would put extra pressure on prices.
"Iranian production is likely to pick up pace next year once
the country has been certified to have complied with the terms
and conditions in the nuclear agreement by the International
Atomic Energy Agency," Vyanne Lai of National Australia Bank
said.
"A slowing Chinese economy might (also) affect investor
confidence and drag oil prices lower."
Official figures show U.S. oil production has begun to
decline in response to lower oil prices, but the poll suggested
that this would do little to support the market short term.
"There is unlikely to be any 'end' to the shale boom,"
Santander analyst Kenny Jason said. "Shale will be an important
part of the U.S. and global oil supply for decades to come."
Bernstein had the highest 2016 forecasts for Brent at $86 a
barrel, while Natixis had the lowest at $48.50.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Susan
Thomas)