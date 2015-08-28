(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 28 Front-month Brent crude futures
surged more than 10 percent higher yesterday, one of the largest
daily percentage movements on record, as traders raced to cover
short positions (link.reuters.com/teh55w).
U.S. crude futures rose almost as much, with the October
contract ending the day up by more than 9 percent.
Various fundamentals have been cited as the trigger for the
rally, including the rebound in global stock markets and the
declaration of force majeure on some Nigerian crude exports.
But whatever the initial cause, the main impetus driving the
market higher was short-covering of futures and options.
A bout of short covering had been expected at some point
given the concentration of bearish bets on oil prices over the
last two months ("What might prompt a short-covering rally in
U.S. oil price?" Aug 18).
Since mid-June, hedge funds have accumulated one of the
biggest short positions in U.S. crude on record, equivalent to
almost 160 million barrels of oil, up from less than 60 million,
according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (link.reuters.com/peh55w).
With so many speculators betting on a further decline in
prices, the bearish trade had become crowded and vulnerable to
any shift in sentiment that triggered a rush for the exit.
But the scale of the one-day move was still unusual. The
one-day jump in Brent was more than four standard deviations
away from the mean and has only been exceeded on seven days in
the last quarter of a century (link.reuters.com/xeh55w).
The critical question now for traders worried about future
volatility is how many of the short positions have been closed
and how many still remain open and need to be covered at some
point.
(Editing by William Hardy)