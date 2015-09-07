(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON, Sept 7 Hedge funds covered only a small part of their gross short position in U.S. crude oil futures and options during the recent rally, implying there is a lot more short-covering still to come.

Money managers held short positions equivalent to 136 million barrels at the end of trading on Sept. 1, according to data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday.

The short position in the main NYMEX light sweet crude contract had been reduced from a peak of 163 million barrels three weeks earlier, but was still more than double the short position of 56 million in mid-June (link.reuters.com/set55w).

The number of hedge funds with reportable short positions actually increased last week, from 61 to 66, and shows no sign of declining, suggesting many funds are still bearish and trying to play the market from the short side (link.reuters.com/xet55w).

But the average hedge fund short position was cut by more than half a million barrels, around 20 percent, from 2.575 million to under 2.1 million.

The average short position has been cut by almost 30 percent since the start of August, when it was close to 2.9 million barrels (link.reuters.com/vet55w).

The unusual concentration of short positions built up between June and August sent a clear warning signal that the market was ripe for a sharp rally.

The same thing happened in March, when another big concentration of short positions preceded a 40 percent rally in the price of WTI.

Prices rose $6, or 15 percent, in the week ended Sept. 1, and at one point had been up almost $10, or 25 percent.

But the fact hedge funds still held a near-record short position suggests the short-covering still has some way to run.