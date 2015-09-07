(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 7 Hedge funds covered only a small
part of their gross short position in U.S. crude oil futures and
options during the recent rally, implying there is a lot more
short-covering still to come.
Money managers held short positions equivalent to 136
million barrels at the end of trading on Sept. 1, according to
data released by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
on Friday.
The short position in the main NYMEX light sweet crude
contract had been reduced from a peak of 163 million barrels
three weeks earlier, but was still more than double the short
position of 56 million in mid-June (link.reuters.com/set55w).
The number of hedge funds with reportable short positions
actually increased last week, from 61 to 66, and shows no sign
of declining, suggesting many funds are still bearish and trying
to play the market from the short side (link.reuters.com/xet55w).
But the average hedge fund short position was cut by more
than half a million barrels, around 20 percent, from 2.575
million to under 2.1 million.
The average short position has been cut by almost 30 percent
since the start of August, when it was close to 2.9 million
barrels (link.reuters.com/vet55w).
The unusual concentration of short positions built up
between June and August sent a clear warning signal that the
market was ripe for a sharp rally.
The same thing happened in March, when another big
concentration of short positions preceded a 40 percent rally in
the price of WTI.
Prices rose $6, or 15 percent, in the week ended Sept. 1,
and at one point had been up almost $10, or 25 percent.
But the fact hedge funds still held a near-record short
position suggests the short-covering still has some way to run.
