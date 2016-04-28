(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/245LFFJ
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/1pJXBKs
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/1pJZ1EK
By John Kemp
LONDON, April 28 Brent prices for 2017 ended
trading above $50 per barrel on Wednesday for the first time
since mid-December following the largest and most sustained
rally in prices since the oil slump started.
The average for the 12 futures contracts expiring in 2017,
called the calendar strip, has risen by 34 percent from its
recent low of $37.45 on Jan. 20 to $50.26 on April 27 (tmsnrt.rs/245LFFJ).
Spot prices, represented by the nearest futures contract,
dominate the headlines and are of most interest to analysts and
financial investors.
Most hedge funds and other money managers concentrate on
nearby futures contracts because they are the most liquid.
Calendar strips for future quarters and years are far less
prominently reported in the media and analyst commentaries.
But the majority of crude producers and consumers such as
airlines rely on calendar strips to hedge future sales and
purchases.
For producers struggling to meet debt payments and avoid
breaching the terms of loan covenants, rising prices are a
chance to lock in future revenue and reduce downside risks.
Many producers, especially in the U.S. shale industry, must
be hoping prices continue to rise in the second half of 2016 and
through 2017 as the oil market rebalances.
But the calendar strip has already risen to the point where
it is line with the average price forecasts for 2017 made back
at the start of March (tmsnrt.rs/1pJXBKs).
At that point, half the respondents to a broad price survey
expected prices to average between $45 and $55 per barrel in
2017 (tmsnrt.rs/1pJZ1EK).
By remaining unhedged, producers have the chance to benefit
from further price increases. But any pull back could put their
very survival at risk.
For many shale producers, the difference between an average
price of $35 and $50 per barrel is the difference between
insolvency and survival.
Prudence counsels most shale producers should protect part,
if not all, of their production for 2017 at current price levels
against any reversal.
In early 2015, many producers missed the opportunity to lock
in higher prices when spot prices rallied between January and
May to more than $65 per barrel and then suffered grievously
when prices retreated to fresh lows.
Given the fragility of market rebalancing, and the financial
exhaustion of many U.S. onshore oil producers, the safer course
now is to start locking in at current prices, even at the risk
of giving away some upside.
Many shale producers have already begun to lock in a large
share of their 2017 projected production, according to recent
earnings updates and investor presentations.
Hedging should enable at least the stronger and better
capitalised companies to protect their core operations through
the uncertain period until the cycle enters a proper upswing.
