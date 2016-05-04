(Repeats with no changes. John Kemp is a Reuters market
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/1SKnbHv
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/1SKnhyS
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/1W41Xdk
By John Kemp
LONDON, May 3 Hedge funds increased their net
long positions in Brent and WTI derivatives by 7 million barrels
to a record 663 million barrels in the week ending April 26.
Even though oil prices have already risen by roughly $20 per
barrel (70 percent) from their low in January, hedge funds are
more bullish than at any time since oil prices started slumping
in the summer of 2014.
Hedge funds and other money managers held futures and
options contracts equivalent to 791 million barrels of crude
betting on a further rise in prices and just 128 million barrels
gambling on a fall (tmsnrt.rs/1SKnbHv).
The record net long position in crude easily surpasses
previous peaks set in May 2015 (572 million barrels) and June
2014 as ISIS fighters threatened the oilfields of Iraq (626
million barrels).
Large concentrations of long or short positions are often
followed by a sharp reversal in prices when holders try to lock
in their profits by liquidating some of their positions,
triggering a rush for the exit.
The accumulation of such a large net long position over the
last 17 weeks could indicate an increasing risk crude prices
will pull back and give up at least some of their recent gains
in the short term.
Crude prices have been closely correlated with the
accumulation and liquidation of hedge fund positions in Brent
and especially WTI since the start of 2015 (tmsnrt.rs/1SKnhyS).
Traders and analysts are divided over whether hedge funds
and other money managers are now fully invested in crude,
heightening the risk of reversal, or could still increase their
position further.
Since the start of the year, hedge funds have added almost
195 million barrels of additional long positions in Brent and
WTI, while cutting short positions by 235 million.
The brutal squeeze on former hedge fund short positions has
been at least as important as the emergence of fresh long
positions in pushing prices higher.
But with hedge fund short positions down from a recent peak
of 392 million barrels in the second week of January to just 128
million barrels there are not many more short positions to
squeeze.
On the long side, hedge funds have already amassed a record
number of contracts. Past experience indicates that this could
be a close to their maximum position.
But oil prices are less than half of the level that they
were in June 2014, so the dollar amount of hedge fund positions
is still relatively modest, which could indicate they have
further scope to add long positions.
On balance, the hedge funds' record net long position has
shifted the balance of price risks towards the downside in the
short term.
But it has to be set against the fundamental supply-demand
picture, where the balance of risks appears to be shifting to
the upside ("Oil rally is not just about hedge funds", Reuters,
April 29).
U.S. gasoline consumption averaged 9.2 million barrels per
day in February, stronger than expected, according to monthly
data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on
April 29.
U.S. gasoline consumption is running at a record for the
time of year (tmsnrt.rs/1W41Xdk).
Record gasoline consumption in the United States is
consistent with separate data showing traffic volumes on U.S.
highways rising by between 5 percent and 6 percent year-on-year
in February.
Even if the strength of implied gasoline demand and driving
in February was flattered by baseline effects, there is no
doubting the underlying strength of fuel demand from U.S.
motorists.
At the same time, U.S. oil production has fallen by more
than 3 percent over the last 12 months and is down almost
570,000 barrels per day (6 percent) from its peak ("Petroleum
Supply Monthly", EIA, April 29).
So far this year, the hedge funds and market fundamentals
have both been pushing in the same direction.
The liquidation of previous hedge fund short positions and
accumulation of long ones has accelerated a rise in crude prices
that would probably have occurred in any event given the gradual
rebalancing of the physical crude market.
But it is no longer obvious hedge funds and fundamentals
will work in the same direction in the next couple of months.
There is now some tension between hedge fund positioning
(which suggests price risks are biased to the downside in the
short term) and the tightening supply-demand balance (which
indicates price risks could still be tilted to the upside).
