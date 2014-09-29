(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 29 U.S. demand for petroleum
products has experienced an unprecedented and broad-based
decline over the last eight years as soaring oil prices have
forced consumers to become more efficient and seek cheaper
alternatives.
Consumption of oil-based products has fallen in every major
category - from gasoline, diesel and jet kerosene to heating
oil, fuel oil, petrochemical feedstock, petroleum coke and
asphalt, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
In every case, consumption has fallen in absolute terms and
the decline is even steeper compared with the growth in
population and the size of the economy since 2005.
The extent of demand destruction varies from a relatively
small reduction in motor gasoline and diesel to steep falls in
the use of heavy fuel oil, petroleum coke, asphalt and oil-based
products as feedstock for making petrochemicals (link.reuters.com/nan92w).
The precise reasons also vary. Distillates, heavy fuel oil
and petroleum coke have been replaced by cheaper and
cleaner-burning gas in power generation and heating. Asphalt has
been hit by a squeeze on state and local government budgets.
Oil-based petchem feedstocks have been replaced by cheaper
natural gas and condensates.
In some cases, government regulations have cut demand by
requiring more-efficient vehicles or mandating the use of an
increasing amount of non-petroleum fuels such as ethanol. In
others, consumers and businesses have sought to limit the impact
of rising fuel bills by switching to smaller vehicles or making
fewer journeys.
Conservation and substitution have both played an important
role in cutting oil consumption in the United States. In every
case, however, the underlying cause for falling oil demand has
been the price surge between 2002 and 2011.
It was rising oil prices which spurred lawmakers to enact
new efficiency standards and biofuels mandates in the 2005
Energy Policy Act and the 2007 Energy Independence and Security
Act. It was rising prices which encouraged the replacement of
oil-based products by cheaper gas.
And it was rising prices which spurred haulage companies and
households to reduce the number of journeys and switch to more
fuel-efficient vehicles or ones powered by natural gas and other
alternatives.
Falling demand is evident in the other advanced economies.
According to University of California oil economist James
Hamilton: "Oil consumption in the developed countries has fallen
an average of 700,000 barrels per day every year since 2005,
reaching a level as of the end of 2012 that is 8 million barrels
per day lower than one would have predicted in 2005 on the basis
of a simple extrapolation of the trend."
While the recession played a role, the primary factor
according to Hamilton was the doubling in prices since 2005. "It
was higher oil prices, not slower income growth, that was most
important in forcing reductions in fuel use in North America,
Europe and Japan," he wrote recently ("The changing face of
world oil markets", July 2014).
Hamilton concluded: "The story behind the doubling of real
oil prices since 2005 is thus quite simple: if prices had not
risen, growth in demand, particularly that coming from the
emerging economies, would have outstripped production. A big
price increase was necessary to reverse the trend of growing
consumption in the developed economies."
Prices have performed their signalling function and led to a
reallocation of resources. The question is whether the process
has now gone too far. Global demand is growing anaemically while
production, notably from shale, is growing faster, more than
offsetting a string of output losses across Africa and the
Middle East, leaving the market oversupplied and beginning to
weigh on prices.
There is strong evidence that prices over $100 per barrel
have encouraged too much incremental production and not enough
additional demand. Instead the market needs a period below $100,
what legendary Standard Oil chief John D Rockefeller described
as a "good sweating", to restore balance ("Shale, Saudi Arabia
and Islamic State leave oil bulls sweating", Wall Street
Journal, Sept. 28).
In the next couple of years, there will be plenty more
headlines about cancelled projects and producers struggling to
break even, as well as signs of recovering consumption. For oil
bulls, that is reason to hope prices will soon recover. But it
is more useful to see it as a necessary adjustment and reaction
after several years of exceptionally high prices.
Only lower prices can slow the shale juggernaut and
high-cost offshore exploration while slowing consumption losses
in the advanced economies and encouraging faster demand growth
in emerging markets.
