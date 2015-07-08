(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 8 Brent futures prices tumbled more
than 6 percent on Monday, a highly unusual move that has raised
questions about whether shifting fundamentals will send the
market even lower over the coming months.
Over the last month, front-month prices have dropped 17
percent, breaking out of the very narrow range that had
prevailed since the middle of April.
Reasons for the drop are not hard to find. The Financial
Times on Tuesday set out the six bearish factors that have come
together to produce a perfect storm for the oil market ("Oil
re-enters bear market", July 7).
These include China's stock market tumble, turmoil in
Greece, prospects for a nuclear deal with Iran, rising oil
output from OPEC, an uptick in rigs drilling for oil in the
United States for the first time in over six months, and
bearishness among commodity-focused hedge funds and banks.
But the significance of the big move on Monday and the wider
decline in oil prices over the last month is much harder to
assess because large daily moves in the price of oil and other
commodities do not correlate well with new information about
supply and demand.
Of the six factors identified by the Financial Times, we can
discount three (Greece, Iran and OPEC) as explanations for the
big move this week and over the last month because they have
long been known and should already have been incorporated into
prices.
That leaves China, the uptick in U.S. rigs and increased
bearishness among hedge funds and commodity banks as new
information to explain the sudden plunge in prices.
None of them offers a particularly convincing explanation
for such a large price shift in such a short time (link.reuters.com/geg25w).
CHINA SHARES
China's equity market has lost almost a third of its value
since the middle of last month and so far resisted all attempts
by the authorities to stabilise share prices.
There are fears the slump will worsen the country's economic
slowdown and translate into slower growth in demand for a broad
range of commodities from crude and coal to iron ore and copper.
There is certainly some risk to the economy of the world's
largest oil importer, but the link between the stock market and
commodity consumption remains tenuous.
"Political risks associated with the current fall (in share
prices) are far greater than the economic risks," said Michal
Meidan of consultancy China Matters in a research note published
on Wednesday.
"There is a clear disconnect between economic fundamentals
and the stock market: this disconnect was just as palpable when
the market was making dramatic gains as it is in the current
bearish sentiment."
Meidan argues the "stock market crash will have limited
impact on the domestic economy and oil-demand growth".
U.S. RIGS RISE
The other genuinely new information in recent days was the
jump in rigs drilling for oil in the United States last week.
The number of rigs increased by 12, the first gain since
Dec. 5 after 29 consecutive weeks in which the oil rig count
declined (link.reuters.com/qag25w).
It has been clear for some time that the downturn in
drilling was bottoming out, but the increase in active rigs was
a surprise.
It comes after some shale firms had begun to talk about the
prospect of ramping up their drilling programmes and production
in the second half of 2015 and in 2016 if prices continued to
rise.
For bearish commentators, the climb served as confirmation
that oil prices have risen too far, too fast and are not
consistent with the need for a further slowdown or even fall in
shale production.
"Not only did $60 per barrel oil, strong high yield and
equity energy markets create an increase in U.S. drilling last
week but the market structure of the New Oil Order has generated
incentives for low-cost producers such as core OPEC and Russia
to ramp up current and future production," Goldman Sachs wrote
in a research note.
"We reiterate our fundamentally driven forecast for lower
oil prices," Goldman concluded ("The 3D's of macro push
commodity markets lower", July 8).
But there are reasons to be cautious. The increase in rigs
was very small - just 12, or 0.2 percent, after the rig count
had fallen by 981 or 61 percent over the previous eight months.
Rigs counts show considerable variability (the standard
deviation of the weekly change is 13 rigs) so the statistic is
noisy and last week's increase was not in itself significant.
Moreover, the rise in rigs drilling for oil (+12) was almost
matched by a drop in the number of rigs drilling for natural gas
(-9). The decline in gas rigs was the largest in 13 weeks.
It is possible some rigs are being redirected from gas-rich
to oil-rich formations or simply that drilling targets are being
reclassified from gas to oil.
Some stabilisation or even increase in the number of rigs
drilling for oil has long been anticipated: the decline could
not continue indefinitely and the industry needs to replace
declining production from existing wells.
But can such a marginal increase in the number of rigs
drilling for oil explain a fall of 6 percent in oil prices on a
single day or 17 percent over the last month?
FEAR AND FUNDAMENTALS
Whatever the explanation, the decline in the front-month
Brent futures contract on Monday was unusually large.
In the quarter century since the start of 1990, prices have
fallen by a greater percentage on only 54 days out of almost
6,500 (link.reuters.com/sag25w).
Large falls have sometimes coincided with fundamental news
about supply and demand, such as when OPEC decided in November
2014 not to cut its production despite the slide in prices.
However, large falls have also occurred in the absence of
significant news about supply or demand, as happened during the
"flash crash" in May 2011.
The relationship between news flow and short-term price
moves is comparatively weak and makes linking the two
notoriously hard.
Sentiment and market positioning often exert a bigger
influence on prices in the short term, even if fundamentals are
decisive in the medium and long term.
Sentiment and fundamentals need not be mutually exclusive
explanations. Sometimes a shift in sentiment can crystallise a
long-building reaction to fundamentals.
"The fall in oil prices (this week) is a story of fear and
fundamentals," historian Daniel Yergin wrote. "Fear is the
trigger for seeing fundamentals of supply and demand more
clearly."
But sometimes abrupt price shifts reveal nothing more than a
crowded market, with too many participants trying to trade in
the same direction at the same time.
