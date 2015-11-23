(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 23 "If something cannot go on
forever, it will stop," according to Herbert Stein, former chief
economist to U.S. President Richard Nixon ("What I think: essays
on economics, politics and life" 1998).
Stein's law is one of the most simple but important
statements in economic theory, yet it is remarkable how often it
is forgotten.
Stein's law explains why oil prices crashed from the middle
of 2014 after spending more than three years over $100 per
barrel (tmsnrt.rs/1SVIZk9).
Most commentators now accept a price of $100 was
unsustainable (though at the time there were plenty who
predicted prices would remain at that level forever).
High prices were encouraging too much new production,
especially from U.S. shale, while causing consumption to fall in
the advanced economies and slow in emerging markets.
The emerging supply-demand imbalance could only be resolved
by a sharp price fall which was triggered in July 2014 after
Islamic State fighters failed to seize Kurdistan's oilfields and
Libya resumed oil exports.
In retrospect, all this is obvious, but the clues were there
at the time for anyone who tracked data on stagnant consumption
and accelerating U.S. oil production.
UNSUSTAINABLE PRICES
Stein's law cannot predict when an unsustainable trend will
reverse, only that it must do so eventually, and that the worse
the disequilibrium becomes the bigger the correction is likely
to be.
If Stein's law was relevant when oil prices were
unsustainably high in 2012-2014 it is also relevant in 2015 now
oil prices are unsustainably low.
There are plenty of signs that oil prices have now fallen to
a level that cannot continue over the medium and long term.
U.S. oil production is forecast to decline more than 1
million barrels per day by September 2016, according to the U.S.
Energy Information Administration ("Short-Term Energy Outlook"
Nov 2015).
U.S. shale oil and gas producers reported losses totalling
$24 billion in the third quarter of 2015, up from $15 billion in
the second quarter, despite continued efforts to cut costs and
improve efficiency (tmsnrt.rs/1SVJhrd).
Total non-OPEC oil production is expected to decline by
600,000 barrels per day next year, according to the
International Energy Agency ("Oil Market Report" Nov 2015).
By contrast, global oil demand has increased by 1.8 million
barrels per day in 2015 and is predicted to rise by another 1.2
million barrels per day in 2016.
Shale and non-shale oil producers have been able to cut
costs and improve efficiency in response to the price plunge but
producers may be running up against the limits of what they can
do in the short term.
The major international oil companies are presently failing
to cover the cost of capital investment, debt payments and
dividends to shareholders from current cash flow.
"Forty-dollar to fifty dollar oil prices don't work in this
business," the chief executive of ConocoPhillips told
the Wall Street Journal ("Low oil prices catch up with the U.S.
oil patch" Nov 20).
"We're really reaching the limit of what people can do," the
chief executive of data vendor DrillingInfo said in the same
article. "Right now, you are down to the best areas, the best
rigs, the best people. Any cuts from now on are bone rather than
fat."
Massive losses being reported by U.S. shale firms tell their
own story: prices have fallen faster than shale firms can cut
costs and the entire sector is running out of time and money.
DISEQULIBRIUM DYNAMICS
There is no doubt the current low level of prices, with
Brent below $45 and WTI flirting with $40, are not sustainable.
The question is when rather than if the market must
eventually move higher.
The problem is that disequilibria can persist, and even get
worse, for a considerable period of time before the inevitable
correction occurs.
The oil market's underlying supply-demand imbalance got
progressively worse between 2012 and 2014, but a series of
supply disruptions (Libya, Iran, Iraq, and Syria) masked the
unsustainable trajectory until July 2014.
The same could now happen in reverse, with a series of
supply increases (post-sanctions Iran, non-OPEC fields planned
before 2014) masking the unsustainable slowdown in supply and
acceleration in demand.
Most commentators think the market will be under-supplied by
2018 without more investment in production, but there is less
agreement on whether the imbalance will start to become apparent
in 2016 or 2017.
For their part, many hedge fund managers are convinced
things must get worse for oil producers before they get better
to force a more speedy adjustment.
Hedge funds have amassed a near-record short position in
futures and options contracts on U.S. crude oil, betting that
prices will fall further.
On Nov. 17, hedge funds and other money managers held short
positions equivalent to 154 million barrels of oil, up from 90
million in the middle of October, according to the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
This is the third time hedge funds have established a large
short position in 2015, with previous peaks at 163 million
barrels in early August and 178 million in March (tmsnrt.rs/1NmVszh).
Both big short positions coincided with sharp drops in
prices, which were then abruptly reversed as the hedge funds
tried to reduce their positions and lock in prices, sparking
rallies.
In this case, many hedge funds and commodity dealing banks
say prices must fall further to maximise the pain for U.S. shale
producers to enforce a change of course.
But the gamble is a risky one because prices already appear
stretched and the funds are betting that they can get in and out
of the positions before the adjustment becomes apparent to the
rest of the market.
In effect, the hedge funds are betting that they can ride
the growing disequilibrium in the market before Stein's law
kicks in and forces a correction.
