(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Real oil prices 1861-2015: tmsnrt.rs/1O6JytM
* Real oil prices 1983-2015: tmsnrt.rs/1O6JzxF
By John Kemp
LONDON, Dec 15 Just about the only thing we know
about where oil prices are headed over the next few years is
that most of the forecasts will be wrong.
The oil market has defied every attempt to fix or predict
prices in terms of oil's value to customers, the marginal cost
of production, or the price of available substitutes.
"It was to me an economic aberration that oil remained much
cheaper than Evian mineral water," the deposed shah of Iran
wrote in his memoir justifying his efforts to push for higher
prices in the 1970s.
Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi thought oil should be
intrinsically valuable because it was the source of more than
70,000 different products, including petrochemicals as well as
fuels ("Answers to History", 1980).
But more than a third of a century later, crude still sells
for less than bottled water, currently on sale at the equivalent
of more than $100 per barrel at supermarkets in the United
States and Britain.
In the late 1970s, OPEC's Long-Term Price Policy Committee
adopted a different approach, recommending that the price of oil
should be increased gradually until it was just below the cost
of the nearest substitute.
According to ideas popular at the time, alternative sources
of energy should cost the same. OPEC identified its main
competition as synthetic diesel and gasoline fuels processed
from coal.
Since the cost of producing synfuels was thought to be near
$60 per barrel, almost $200 in today's prices, that became
OPEC's implicit long-run target ("Genie out of the bottle"
Akins, 1995).
OPEC managed to push average prices to a high of almost $37
per barrel in 1980, around $107 in real terms, but then the
market slumped over the next six years, hitting a low of just
$14 in 1986, about $30 in real terms.
As it turned out, the main competitors to OPEC's were not
expensive synfuels plants but rival oil producers in Alaska, the
Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Soviet Union and China, which
were much cheaper.
At other times, economists and oil producers have assumed
prices should be set by the marginal cost of production, which
in the 1980s was assumed to be the North Sea.
With prices mired below $20 in the late 1980s, OPEC's former
secretary-general Ali Jaidah wondered how prices this low could
be sustainable:
"I just cannot understand how this low oil price can sustain
investment in high-cost oil areas. Someone somewhere must be
losing his shirt."
More recently, the marginal producers in the market were
thought to be North America's shale firms, and their cost of
production was pegged by experts at $80-90 per barrel.
Before prices started to tumble in July 2014, there was
increasing confidence among oil executives, analysts and OPEC
that $100 had become the new price floor.
It was common to hear statements to the effect "$100 is the
new $20" because that represented the marginal cost of shale as
well as complex megaprojects.
But as prices have plunged and oil producers were forced to
become more efficient it turned out the marginal cost of oil
from shale is as low as $50 or $60.
Most major oil companies and members of OPEC are now
preparing for a world in which the long-run price of oil is
around $60-80 (tmsnrt.rs/1O6JzxF).
FORECASTS ALWAYS WRONG
By now it should be clear that no one has been able to fix
or predict the price of oil over the long term (greater than
five years) or even the medium term (two to five years).
There is no evidence anyone can accurately and consistently
predict the price of oil more than a few months ahead let alone
for years or decades in the future.
Forecasts along the lines of "oil prices will be around $X
per barrel by 2020" or "oil prices will stabilise around $X
because ..." are almost inevitably wrong.
The first response should always be to question what
assumptions they are making and why they could be proved wrong.
In the 1970s, OPEC failed to foresee the rise of rival
production from the North Sea, Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, the
Soviet Union and China.
In the 1980s and 1990s, OPEC failed to predict the North Sea
could continue to produce at real prices of less than $30 per
barrel having been written off as a "high cost" area.
In the 2010s, forecasters failed to foresee the rise of
production from shale and then its ability to remain competitive
at much lower prices than previously assumed.
VOLATILITY IS NORMAL
The other lesson from history is that oil prices, like other
commodity prices, are inherently volatile. Volatility is not
some accidental attribute of commodity markets, it is their
defining characteristic.
Prices have been unstable since the beginning of the modern
oil industry when Edwin Drake drilled his first successful well
in Pennsylvania in 1859. (tmsnrt.rs/1O6JytM)
Writing less than 20 years later, one of the first
historians of oil observed: "Petroleum had no certain value, no
determinate value. The fact that it sold for 50 and 25 cents per
gallon proves nothing. It sold for that in 1859 but the first
day's production broke the market" and sent prices tumbling
("Early and later history of petroleum" Henry, 1873).
Oil prices fluctuated wildly in the 1860s from several
dollars per barrel to just a few cents, and the extreme
volatility has continued unabated ever since. ("Pennsylvania
petroleum 1750-1872" Giddens, 1947)
In the last 150 years, various combinations of private
companies and governments have repeatedly tried to bring order
to the market yet all have failed.
From Standard Oil in the late 19th century, through the
"As-Is" agreement among the major oil companies signed at
Achnacarry Castle in Scotland in 1928, to the foundation of OPEC
in 1960, there is no evidence anyone has managed to dampen the
extreme, cyclical behaviour of oil prices.
In fact, oil prices have been more unstable in the 55 years
since OPEC was founded than they were in the previous 55 years.
It is tempting to blame the recent slump in oil prices on
OPEC for failing to reach an agreement on limiting output.
But the truth is stability has been the exception rather
than the norm. Neither OPEC nor private companies have ever
managed to stabilise prices except for very short periods in
very special circumstances.
It makes no sense to talk about "long term" or "equilibrium"
prices since the price of oil depends on too many factors which
are all dynamic.
Oil producers and consumers must adapt to prices as they
find them.
Flexibility and the ability to survive through the price
cycle are more important to oil producers and consumers than
flaky forecasts about where prices are going over the next 3, 5
or 10 years.
The long-term price of oil is literally unforecastable. The
only thing that can be said with absolute certainty is that oil
prices will continue to defy the expectations of experts.
