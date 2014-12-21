ABU DHABI Dec 21 OPEC Secretary-General Abdullah al-Badri told Reuters on Sunday he hoped to see a recovery in the price of oil by the end of the second half of 2015.

"We hope the price would rebound by the end of the second half of 2015," he said. "We can't see the market now, we have to wait until the end of the second half of 2015 to see how the market react to these low prices."

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Writing by William Maclean)