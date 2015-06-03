GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks ride global momentum, dollar up on June Fed rate hike bets
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
OIL PRICES PARE LOSSES AFTER EIA DATA SHOWS CRUDE STOCK DROP OF ALMOST 2 MLN BARRELS LAST WEEK
* Asia ex-Japan close to near 2-yr high; MSCI World hits new high
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 2 Brazilian prosecutors said on Tuesday they had laid new corruption charges against a one-time chief of staff for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is already serving long jail sentences on other graft convictions.