ABU DHABI Dec 21 Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Sunday that the best way to address current conditions in the oil market was to "let the most efficient producers produce".

Asked about possible cooperation between members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which include the world's lowest cost producers, and non-member countries, he replied: "The best thing for everybody is to let the most efficient producers produce".

