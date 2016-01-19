* New storage capacity to come on line in Asia this year
* Extra space cuts chance overspill will drive oil price
down
* Storage also limits likelihood of sharp price rise
By Libby George
LONDON, Jan 19 There is more storage space for
crude around the world than anticipated, which will help prevent
further sharp falls in the price but also weigh against
significant price rises, analysts and industry watchers say.
New storage tanks built in recent years, mostly in the
United States and Asia, leave hundreds of millions of barrels of
space to fill, confounding expectations that excess production
could overflow tanks and drive prices further down.
The space also acts as a disincentive for countries to limit
production, despite a record 3 billion barrels of oil and
products already in storage in the developed world and Iran's
plans to boost exports after sanctions were lifted on Saturday.
But as the space is concentrated in national strategic
storage and tanks that are further from trading hubs, it will
become increasingly difficult for traders to make money by
buying oil and placing it in storage. reut.rs/209R895
Oil prices have lost nearly 75 percent of their value in the
past 18 months due to increased U.S. shale oil output and OPEC's
refusal to cede market share.
Benchmark Brent crude dipped below $28 a barrel on Monday,
its lowest level since 2003, but recovered above $29 on Tuesday
with traders saying Iran's return to the market had been priced
in.
The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday some 230
million barrels of new storage will be completed over the coming
year - nearly half of it in strategic reserve sites in China.
A senior trading source identified 40 million barrels-worth
of new commercial storage in China alone set to become
operational over the coming year. Most is in Shandong province,
a hub for so-called teapot refineries, many of which will be
allowed to import oil for the first time this year.
There is also at least 100 million barrels of space left in
U.S. tanks, alongside existing capacity in Asia and Europe, the
IEA said.
The space still left in Europe tends to be in
harder-to-reach sites away from the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
(ARA) hub, facilities further inland or those such as salt
caverns, which are rock-cut caverns in Scandinavia that draw
little attention during normal times.
"There's an awful lot of places that are built, but are not
necessarily publicised...there's quite a bit of space in some of
those," Andrew Wilson, who watches stocks and prices for the
IEA, told Reuters.
CONTANGO
The space has confounded expectations storage capacity
limits could be reached, which the IEA initially warned of more
than a year ago. Oil and product stocks in the developed world
are at a record, and global stocks are also likely at a record,
according to Wilson, though precise global data is patchy.
Goldman Sachs said on Friday that free tank space, as well
as strong demand from refineries, reduced the likelihood of an
overspill that would drive the oil price down to its worst-case
estimate of $20 a barrel.
"With more outlets including storage, excess production can
be maintained on a longer time horizon before surpluses saturate
markets and breach logistical and storage constraints," Goldman
Sachs said in the note, adding that if the limit is breached it
could "create an outright collapse in commodity prices, which is
the basis of our $20/bbl oil scenario."
Instead, the bank foresaw a price of $40 per barrel for
first half of 2016 for the benchmark U.S. West Texas
Intermediate crude. 0#CL:
While analysts say storage capacity has kept prices from
bottoming, it is also preventing the contango, or the gap
between current and future prices, from deepening to the point
that traders pile oil into more difficult-to-reach locations, or
more expensive "floating" storage on crude oil tankers.
The lack of this gap is becoming a headline issue as the
ideal locations come up against space constraints.
Stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the U.S. pricing hub that is a
logistically ideal place to store oil, tanks are now around 70
percent full, according to U.S. Energy Information
Administration data, a level considered near maximum to most in
the oil industry.
Industry monitor Genscape showed Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
crude tanks, with some 53 million barrels of oil, nearly 60
percent full.
But the discount between current Brent prices and those six
months forward stood at just $3.60 per barrel, around half of
the contango from January last year. The gap between prompt WTI
prices and six months forward was at $4.55 per barrel, compared
with more than $8 reached in February last year.
"There is storage, but not necessarily where people want
it," said Alan Gelder, VP of refining, chemicals and oil markets
with Wood Mackenzie.
There are currently 18 supertankers, and one behemoth ULCC,
floating off Malaysia as storage. Roughly half the supertankers
still have space to store oil, according to live shipping data
on Eikon, though more than half of them were for fuel oil.
But nearly all of these were booked at least a year ago,
amid deeper contango and cheaper freight costs, and Iran's
return to the market is expected to keep vessel rates high this
year.
Traders said there is little chance any new floating storage
would surface in the near term, taking out yet another potential
outlet for oil demand.
"At the moment, you do it by necessity because you have no
home for your oil rather than as a trading position," the trader
said, adding that "people won't do it willingly" until contango
deepens and freight costs ease.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York, Chen Aizhu
in Beijing and Florence Tan in Singapore; editing by Philippa
Fletcher)