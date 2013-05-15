(Adds Cameron quote paragraph 12, details and context
paragraphs 11-16 and 24-30)
By Peg Mackey
LONDON May 15 A Hungarian ethanol producer said
it alerted the European Commission over the role of price agency
Platts in setting prices, feeding into an investigation of three
major oil companies.
Pannonia Ethanol, a recent entrant to Europe's ethanol
market, on Wednesday became the first company to identify itself
as having complained to Brussels, which has now embarked on the
biggest cross-border trading probe since the Libor scandal sent
shock waves through the secretive financial industry.
The Commission said on Tuesday it was concerned that the
three companies - Royal Dutch Shell, BP and
Statoil - may have colluded in reporting distorted
prices to Platts to manipulate published assessments for oil and
biofuel products.
Authorities conducted surprise searches of those companies a
day ago and visited the offices of Platts, a unit of U.S.
publisher McGraw Hill, which said it is cooperating in
the probe.
The European Union executive, responsible for antitrust
regulation, also said companies may have prevented others from
participating in the price assessment process.
Pannonia Ethanol said it approached Platts last spring to
gain access to the publisher's market-on-close (MOC) system - a
daily half-hour window during which it determines prices on the
basis of bids, offers and trades by participating companies.
The pricing agency, whose benchmarks are used to set the
daily price for physical oil deals worth at least $2.5 trillion
a year, has a stringent process for letting new companies become
contributors to price assessments.
"We kept getting list after list of more things we had to do
to get into the window. Platts kept saying they were exercising
'editorial discretion' and never gave us a definitive reason why
they weren't letting us in on the window," said Eric Sievers,
CEO of Ethanol Europe, the holding company of Pannonia Ethanol.
"Platts' behaviour was very strange and certainly
unprofessional and so we finally went to the Commission. They
listened and asked a lot of questions."
A Platts spokeswoman was not immediately available for
comment.
'TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE'
The probe widened on Wednesday with oil firm Eni
confirming that it had been asked to provide information -
although it was not being investigated - and UK politicians
warning that any wrongdoers would be held to account.
"It's totally unacceptable for firms to fix prices and force
consumers to pay more," UK Prime Minister David Cameron told
reporters in New York on the last day of his trip to the United
States. "That's why we are looking at how to extend this
criminal offence to the energy sector to make sure that those
who manipulate benchmark prices feel the full force of the law."
Authorities have sharpened scrutiny of financial benchmarks
around the world since slapping large fines on some of the
world's biggest banks for rigging interest rate benchmarks.
London is home to some of the biggest trading desks in the
oil business. Following the Libor scandal, Britain approved
legislation making a criminal offence of false or misleading
statements in relation to the setting of financial benchmarks.
Over the past year many observers have noted the resemblance
between the Libor self-reported benchmark and the journalist
assessment-based methodology used to set most of the world's oil
prices, but this week's investigation is the first indication
that EU authorities are taking a harder look at the system.
"The investigation's focus on potential collusion over price
reporting draws parallels with the investigations by European
and U.S. regulators into Libor rates," Fitch ratings said.
'HOLD PLATTS ACCOUNTABLE'
Sievers said Pannonia Ethanol told the European authorities
that the company would often sell ethanol for less than the
price that was traded in the Platts window.
The nature of the company's complaint was that the actual
impact of Platts on the market was to reduce liquidity and that
it had an adverse impact on the ethanol market in Europe,
Sievers said.
He said the company was probably only a small part of the
European Commission's overall investigation, but its experience
might be representative of the way Platts operates.
Europe's ethanol market is illiquid. Big players include BP,
Shell, Abengoa and Cargill.
Sievers said Platts should clearly spell out objective
admissions criteria for its window as well as an objective
methodology for how it determines prices.
"We need to be able to hold Platts accountable," he said.
Pannonia, based in Dunafoldvar, Hungary, has a
220-million-litre-a-year plant which makes fuel ethanol.
TRADING HOUSES SPARED
Sources and officials at major trading houses Glencore
, Vitol, Trafigura, Gunvor and Mercuria said they have
not been asked so far to cooperate with the probe.
Swiss antitrust authority Weko said there were no
proceedings under way as part of the EU probe. Switzerland is
home to most global oil trading houses.
French oil major Total also said there had been no
inspections at its offices. Last year it wrote to regulators to
question the way oil prices were determined, bringing into the
spotlight the mechanisms of price reporting agencies.
Critics say the system is only a snapshot of the market and
excludes most deals, making it vulnerable to manipulation.
Supporters say it is the best mechanism so far devised to
assess huge but often opaque markets.
Olivier Jakob of energy consultancy Petromatrix said he
believed the current pricing system was far from perfect but
Platts still remained the main reference for the entire market.
"They are essential ... So if you were to close Platts
tomorrow, you would have a very big problem," he said.

with Platts in providing news and information to the oil market.
(Additional reporting by Dmitri Zhdannikov, and William James,
Stephen Jewkes, Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker, Richard
Mably and Jim Marshall)