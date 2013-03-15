* To use quality premiums for Oseberg, Ekofisk crude
* Says to use two months of data to set premiums
* No immediate comment from Shell, BP
By Alex Lawler
LONDON, March 15 Oil pricing agency Platts on
Friday announced changes to the way it assesses the Brent oil
market, in a bid to bolster the credibility of the benchmark
used to set oil prices globally.
Brent, based on four types of crude oil from the North Sea,
sets the price of billions of dollars of daily oil trade. Since
these are in dwindling supply, critics say the smaller market is
prone to manipulation and can lead to higher global prices.
Calls for reform prompted Royal Dutch Shell to
propose different terms to those used by Platts, posing a risk
of rival standards that would undermine the benchmark rather
than fix it. The latest change by Platts aims to avert a split.
The efficiency and transparency of a wide range of other
benchmarks in financial and commodity markets have also come
under a spotlight.
In oil, part of the problem is that traders most often
deliver the cheapest and lowest quality of the four crude
streams into the Brent-Forties-Oseberg-Ekofisk (BFOE) forward
contracts that help establish the price of dated Brent, which is
used to price oil around the world
Platts said it plans to apply quality premiums for the
better Oseberg and Ekofisk crude from June
2013 to encourage delivery of these, increasing liquidity.
"The introduction of quality premiums offers an incentive
for more deliveries of Oseberg and Ekofisk and thus has the
potential to further gird the supply of oil underpinning the
BFOE complex and the dated Brent price assessment," Dave
Ernsberger, Platts global editorial director, oil, said in a
statement.
The plan from Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill, follows
feedback from oil companies on proposals announced on Feb. 18,
which differed from new trading terms earlier detailed by Shell
and backed by BP Plc.
BP could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday,
while Shell said it would respond later.
"We will review the announcement Platts has made today and
respond in due course," Shell said.
North Sea oil traders have previously said they expect the
industry to eventually adopt the Platts standard, since their
deals are exposed to prices as assessed by Platts.
The quality premiums for Oseberg and Ekofisk will be
published at 50 percent of the net price differences between
these grades and the cheapest of the four streams, Platts said.
They will draw on two months of price assessment data.
Platts initially proposed using one month's data.
Oil traders say the quality premiums will encourage delivery
of the full range of eligible crudes into the BFOE contracts.
At present, Forties most often tends to be delivered as it
is of lower quality and the cheapest of the four BFOE crudes
sets the value of dated Brent, used to price cargoes in Europe,
the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia.
Forward BFOE and dated Brent underpin Brent crude futures
, increasingly seen as the standard global price of oil.
U.S. crude, Brent's longtime rival, has also faced
questions around its credibility as a benchmark.
Global regulators have stepped up scrutiny of a wide range
of benchmarks across the markets especially after the
Libor-rigging scandal exposed manipulation by British banks of
the interest rate-setting benchmark.
The International Organisation of Securities Commissions
(IOSCO) - an umbrella group for markets regulators - is running
a wider review of benchmarks and the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission is looking into whether the setting of gold
and silver prices in London is open to manipulation.
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes
with Platts in providing news and information to the oil market.