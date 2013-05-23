METALS-Copper sheds early gains on profit-taking
SYDNEY, May 31 Copper prices contracted in late Asian trade on Wednesday after rising earlier in the session on better-than-expected manufacturing data from China.
May 23 A commodities trader has sued BP Plc , Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Statoil in the United States, accusing them of colluding to fix prices in North Sea Brent crude oil.
Prime International Trading Ltd, in a proposed class-action lawsuit filed in White Plains, New York, accused the oil companies of misreporting prices of trades in the North Sea benchmark, which sets the price of about 70 percent of the world's oil.
The lawsuit comes on the heels of a European Commission probe into potential market abuse involving the reporting of false prices to price-setting agency Platts, a unit of McGraw-Hill. Authorities last week raided the London bureau of Platts and the offices of the three oil majors named in the lawsuit.
MADRID, May 31 A spokeswoman for Spain's Abertis said on Wednesday that the company has not received an offer for its stake in Cellnex following a report that American Towers may be interested.