LONDON May 20 European investigators have asked
top trading houses Glencore, Vitol and Gunvor to help
with a probe into oil price manipulation, while not suggesting
they are under investigation, industry sources said on Monday.
Last week, European Commission authorities raided the London
bureau of pricing agency Platts and the offices of oil
majors Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell and BP
in the biggest cross-border action since the probe into
rigging of Libor benchmark interest rates.
The Commission said it was concerned that companies, which
it did not name, might have colluded in reporting prices to
Platts to manipulate published assessments for oil, refined
products and biofuels and may have prevented others from
participating in the assessment process.
"We have been asked to cooperate with the investigation and
provide information, so far very general. But it was also made
clear to us that we are not being investigated," a source at one
of the big trading houses said.
Sources at other trading houses also confirmed they had
received similar requests.
Officials at the European Commission could not immediately
be reached for comment.