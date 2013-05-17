WASHINGTON May 16 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate's energy committee asked the Justice Department on Friday
to investigate whether alleged price manipulation by three oil
companies in Europe has boosted fuel prices for U.S. consumers.
"Efforts to manipulate the European oil indices, if proven,
may have already impacted U.S. consumers and businesses, because
of the interrelationships among world oil markets and hedging
practices," Senator Ron Wyden, the chairman of the Senate Energy
and Natural Resources Committee, wrote in a letter to Attorney
General Eric Holder.
European anti-trust investigators raided the offices of
Statoil, Royal Dutch Shell and BP on
Tuesday in search of evidence of possible price manipulation on
oil markets.
Wyden asked the Justice Department to also investigate
whether oil market manipulation was taking place in the United
States.