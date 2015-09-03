(Repeats without changes to text)
By Catherine Ngai
NEW YORK, Sept 3 With the benefit of hindsight,
last quarter may have been the best chance for cash-strapped
U.S. shale oil producers to ensure they would get at least $60 a
barrel for the next year or two. Barely a third did so.
According to a Reuters analysis of hedging disclosures by
the 30 largest such firms, more than half of them did not expand
their hedges during the three months ended June or had no hedges
at all, exposing them to a plunge that wiped more than $20 off
the price of oil in the following months.
In total, 12 companies increased their outstanding oil
options, swaps or other derivative hedging positions by 36
million barrels at the end of the second quarter compared with
the end of the first quarter, according to the data.
Another 14 companies ended the quarter with hedging
positions reduced by a total 37 million barrels, mainly as a
result of expiring past hedges, the data show. The remaining
four companies did not hedge oil production at all.
(Graphic: reut.rs/1KnrGZy)
As a whole, the group remains more vulnerable to tumbling
spot market prices than a year ago, with a third fewer barrels
hedged, the data show.
"The general feeling among producers is that if you aren't
hedged today... (you are) not going to start tomorrow and lock
in lower levels," said Mike Corley, president of energy trading
and risk consultancy Mercatus Energy, which advises energy
producers, consumers and refiners.
Producers buy a variety of financial options to secure a
minimum price for crude and safeguard future production.
Typically, market rallies, such as one in April, allow producers
to lock in prices at a lower cost.
Market reversal earlier this quarter, with oil prices
crashing to 6-1/2-year lows below $40 a barrel, has made hedging
positions increasingly critical for understanding which shale
firms are most affected by the worst slump in a generation.
Several firms that tend to run large hedging positions
increased them during the second quarter, including Pioneer
Natural Resources and Concho Resources.
However, some other usually significant users refrained from
building a larger buffer. Noble Energy, Devon Energy
, EOG Resources and Newfield Resources
are among those which let the number of insured barrels fall the
most.
For oil traders, the derivatives disclosures serve as an
leading indicator of future shale supplies. Many analysts expect
U.S. oil drilling to decline further as old hedge positions
begin to wind down, leaving more small producers exposed to
market prices at below break-even levels.
NEW ENTRANTS, OLD PLAYERS
In total, the data show the 30 biggest publicly listed
shale-focused producers by output held hedged positions
equivalent to about 366 million barrels of oil as of June 30,
compared with 367 million at the end of March. A year ago, they
had 562 million barrels, according to the data.
While markets have been aware of the industry's reduced
hedging for months, the new data show which companies chose to
cover more of their production when the 2016 U.S. oil swap
was trading at around $64 a barrel. By last week, it
had fallen to $43 and even though it came back to around $50 on
Wednesday, many analysts expect prices to slide again.
It is not clear why some producers chose to hedge
aggressively during the quarter, while others passed up on the
opportunity. The producers contacted by Reuters declined to
elaborate on their filings or comments made during last month's
earnings calls.
Marathon, the sixth-largest producer in the group analyzed,
did not have any hedges in 2014, but added some in the first
quarter and extended protection into 2016 in the second.
"We really just were able to begin to establish a position
in 2016 before the market fell on us, but it's definitely going
to be a tool we're going to continue to use," chief financial
officer John R. Sult told analysts last month.
In contrast, EOG Resources, which typically carries a large
volume of swaps on its books, has let most of them expire and
kept only 10,000 barrels per day for the third and fourth
quarter, its report shows.
Devon, which picked up small volumes in the second quarter,
said it was confident it would continue increasing oil
production despite hedges rolling off, its chief executive said
in an earnings call in August.
U.S. shale producers are more leveraged than most big oil
majors and operate in basins with relatively higher costs and
have used hedging to a greater degree than most of their rivals
around the world.
It will take several more months to find out which companies
may have increased their hedges during oil's renewed slide in
the past two months.
Some highly-leveraged drillers may be forced to boost
hedging to safeguard cash flow ahead of October, when many will
be locked in critical bi-annual credit negotiations with
lenders, dealers say.
That could further weigh on oil prices by allowing stretched
producers to pump oil for longer and thus maintaining ample
supply. Producers selling forward production may also depress
newly resurgent prices.
"When a rebound does come for oil, it'll face additional
headwinds on its way up from producer selling," said Michael
Cohen, head of energy commodities research at Barclays.
