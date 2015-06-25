By Catherine Ngai
| NEW YORK, June 25
NEW YORK, June 25 Two big trades in oil options
worth nearly $60 million last week boosted volatility in that
market and revived speculation among traders that U.S. producers
are placing hedges to guard against another price rout this
fall.
Hedging for future production now is prudent, some said, as
trading ahead looks to remain rangebound. However, dealers said
bearish fears have been revived because supply is due to swell
when refineries start fall maintenance just as a slug of imports
is due to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The two sizeable puts, equivalent to almost 1 million
barrels of crude, expire in November next year and give the
holder the right to sell at $53 per barrel if prices drop lower
than that, according to data from the Depository Trust &
Clearing Corp (DTCC).
The identity of the buyers was not known. Traders and
bankers said the deals bore the hallmarks of Mexico's finance
ministry and its national oil company Pemex. The
Mexico hedging program is the most widely-watched operation by a
nation in commodities markets.
Mexico's finance ministry declined to comment on the hedges.
After nearly two months of rangebound oil prices and
lackluster trading, other drillers also have started to do more
hedging, trying to lock in prices and protect revenue for output
next year and even 2017, four sources familiar with the money
flows said.
Hedging by oil producers increased in April due to a rebound
in prices. It has picked up again recently, as
drillers worry about bountiful supply in the third and fourth
quarter.
Currently, benchmark prices of around $60 a barrel
are down 40 percent from last June's highs. Hedging to guarantee
a minimum price could also help producers safeguard access to
lending when credit lines come up for review in the fall.
"Refinery turnarounds will cut U.S. runs and we have about
four weeks until we switch to September trading," said John
Saucer, vice president of research and analysis at Mobius Risk
Group.
"Going forward, the window of opportunity may not be so
robust, so producers now have to pick their positions."
Last week, Energen Corp said it began hedging its
2016 oil production, entering into swap contracts for some 1.1
million barrels at an average price of $63.80 per barrel.
MEXICO OR NOT?
Traders say the most recent big trades and the
classification are similar to past transactions from Mexico's
hedging program, which is designed to protect government
finances from a drop in oil prices.
Some questioned if it was Mexico, noting the volume was much
smaller than the typical multimillion-barrel trades under the
sovereign deal.
Each tranche was for 470,000 barrels and was bought for a
premium of $2 million, the data showed.
The timing is much earlier than usual.
FLURRY OF ACTIVITY
Even so, the flurry of recent forward activity has boosted
implied volatility, a gauge of options prices, as well as
liquidity in 2016 derivatives, traders said.
At-the-money implied volatility for December 2016 options
has leaped to around 26 percent from 21 at the end of April, a
sizeable jump that signals greater interest in the far-forward
contracts.
Near-term volatility, meanwhile, has tumbled 16 percent
since the end of April.
Options to sell contracts if prices fall below $55
and $60 per barrel by next December have seen a surge
in open interest to records since the start of June.
March puts with a strike price of $55 per barrel
are now some of the most liquid options with almost 13,000 lots
of open interest. That is equivalent to 13 million barrels and
follows a sudden jump of more than 10,000 lots in recent days.
The other big move was in June puts at $60 per barrel
, which saw open interest hit records above 10,000
contracts.
UNHEDGED
According to Barclays research earlier this month, hedged
volumes from high-yield exploration and production companies are
11 percentage points less for the following year than they were
last year, and the lowest in the past eight years.
While U.S. refiners are currently producing at high levels
for summer driving season, a large number are planning major
maintenance starting as early as August and ending mid October.
Traders also point out that a glut of crude in the North Sea
and West Africa is weighing on supply balances in the fourth
quarter. This could bring additional supply in from offshore.
Another incentive to hedge, analysts said, is that drillers
are scheduled to meet in the fall with banks regarding credit.
Despite the bearish factors behind all the hedging, some
traders said a slowdown in output or unexpected event overseas
could still boost prices.
(Reporting By Catherine Ngai; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and David Gregorio)