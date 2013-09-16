BRIEF-Orbcomm announces pricing of offering of $250,000,000 senior secured notes due 2024
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Anadarko Petroleum Corp shut 600 wells in the Wattenberg field in Colorado due to floods.
The Wattenberg field is part of the Niobrara shale formation that is located north and east of Denver in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, according to the company website.
Colorado produced 160,000 barrels-per-day in the first six months of this year, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.
* Silver Wheaton provides details of annual and special meeting of shareholders, files form 40-f, and provides general corporate update
* New West Energy Services Inc announces its third quarter results