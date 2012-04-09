Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
SINGAPORE, April 9 Asia may see buying interest for naphtha picking up this week, with a cracker in South Korea scheduled to resume production following more than a month of maintenance. Optimism also surrounds sellers in the fuel oil market as premiums are likely to stay supported by lower supplies, but demand for distillates is seen weak. * NAPHTHA DEMAND COULD IMPROVE - Naphtha demand may see some improvement this week as South Korean buyers are expected to start seeking second-half May cargoes following a week of muted interest due to high offers. - That depressed crack spreads last week, which ended on Friday at $142.08 a tonne, or about 4 percent lower on the week. - Honam Petrochemical is restarting its cracker in Yeosu following maintenance and expansion works to boost capacity to 1 million tonnes per year (tpy) from 750,000 tpy. - It has already came forward with a tender seeking second-half May naphtha. - Taiwan's CPC suffered a setback as it had to shut its 500,000 tpy No. 5 cracker on Friday after a fire had damaged a pipeline, but traders said the loss in demand would be offset by lower volumes of European naphtha coming to Asia next month. * MIDDLE DISTILLATES SEEN WEAK - Middle distillates demand is seen weak as high prices caused by strong crude have driven buyers away. - Although demand from Vietnam was healthy, buying interest was weak from Indonesia, one of Asia's top buyers of diesel, trader said. Indonesia is a much bigger market than Vietnam, and so its sluggish demand is hitting the market, they said. - European demand for Asian distillates barrels was equally lacklustre. * FUEL OIL TO STAY FIRM - Fuel oil is expected to remain supported by lower supplies in April, with its refining margin discount narrowing to around $6 a tonne on Monday at midday. - Singapore onshore fuel oil stocks fell 1.35 million barrels to 22.087 million barrels for the week ended April 4, with arbitrage arrivals from the West just a third of March's average of around 850,000 tonnes. - Chinese trader Brightoil has also been seen supporting the market, picking up significant volumes in both the swaps and spot physical markets in the past two weeks. PRODUCT Apr-06 Mar-30 CHNG NAPHTHA (D/B) 116.36 116.64 -0.28 GASOLINE 92 UNL (D/B) 135.01 134.80 +0.21 JET/KEROSENE (D/B) 135.06 135.60 -0.54 GAS OIL 0.5% S (D/B) 135.09 135.26 -0.17 LSWR FOB INDONESIA (D/B) 87.10 86.61 +0.49 FUEL OIL (180 CST) (D/T) 742.15 741.85 +0.30 FUEL OIL (380 CST) (D/T) 731.90 728.65 +3.25 GASOLINE 92 UNL-NAPHTHA (D/B) 18.65 18.16 +0.49 JET/KEROSENE-GASOIL (D/B) -0.03 0.34 -0.37 FUEL OIL 180CST-380CST (D/T) 10.25 13.20 -2.95 GAS OIL-FUEL OIL 180 CST (D/B) 20.91 21.13 -0.22 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jasmin Choo, editing by Jane Baird)
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
ASTANA, June 10 There is no evidence a pact by global oil producers to curb output needs to be adjusted, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as an overreaction to statistical glitches.