* Glencore books the STI Grace tanker to store fuel at
sea-traders
* In rare move, traders eye storing gasoline into next
summer
* Onshore tanks brim with products
* U.S. gasoline futures in first July contango in 8 years
By Ron Bousso and Libby George
LONDON, July 18 This has not been the summer
many oil traders had expected after last year's bumper profits.
Banking on more of the same, the world's refineries have
churned out more diesel, gasoline and jet fuel than eager
drivers and holiday makers have been able to consume even over
the summer travel season.
Fuel inventories in the United States, Europe and Asia are
brimming despite the height of peak summer driving. European
traders are now moving to store diesel on tankers at sea as on
shore storage tests its limits yet again.
At least one vessel, the 90,000 tonne STI Grace has dropped
anchor off the chic holiday town of Southwold on England's east
coast in what traders said was floating storage. The vessel was
chartered by Glencore. The Baar, Switzerland-based commodities
trader did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Several other trading houses including Vitol, CCI Rolympus
and Hartree have enquired about floating storage in recent days,
according to ship brokers.
The resurgence of floating storage, full tanks on land and
the wilting demand growth underscore the difficulty crude oil
will face to find any sustained price recovery in the near term,
even as crude production itself tapers off.
"Global oil stocks refuse to come lower," said Tamas Varga,
analyst with PVM Oil Associates.
Some market analysts had focused on drops in U.S. crude
inventories, and expected declines in oil production there, as a
sign that the market had begun rebalancing, he said. "It is the
product stocks that should prevent any (crude oil) price
recovery."
DOG DAYS COME EARLY
Benchmark diesel futures are trading in a contango
until November 2017. This structure, when prices in the future
are above those a seller could get now, makes storing
profitable.
But with land storage nearly full, a deep prompt contango of
over $7 a tonne and low freight rates, storing diesel on tankers
is profitable in some cases, according to traders and shipping
brokers.
Gasoline traders are also locking in expected profits for
next year, and in a rare move are stashing summer-grade gasoline
in tanks until next year.
U.S. gasoline futures, an indicator of the state of the
global market, are in a sustained contango for the first July in
eight years, Varga said, highlighting the excess of product
available now at exactly at the time of year when it is usually
in the highest demand.
It is a remarkable development, due in part to a stock build
that has squashed profit margins for refineries that have over
the past two years of low oil prices benefited from a sharp rise
in global oil demand.
But over production coupled with slower-than-expected demand
growth are now taking their toll.
Many refineries shifted their production yield in recent
weeks from gasoline to distillates, such as diesel and jet fuel,
but only a sustained reduction of refining rates will likely
change the picture, said Robert Campbell, head of oil products
markets at consultancy Energy Aspects.
"If not, a massive inventory hangover will bedevil the
market for months to come," Campbell said.
(Editing by William Hardy)