* Refiners set to slow down, adding to crude surplus
* Cheap crude spurred overproduction of diesel, jet fuel
* Refined fuel glut cuts refining profits
By Libby George and Jessica Jaganathan
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Aug 4 Oil prices are unlikely
to recover soon as Saudi Arabia's drive to boost its refining
activities is expected to force refineries elsewhere to slow
down their operations, thus creating an even bigger glut of
unwanted crude oil.
Two big new refineries in Saudi Arabia are adding to growing
supplies of diesel and jet fuel, which could mean other refiners
will use less crude as they respond to the oversupply of oil
products.
Oil prices currently near $50 a barrel are already under
pressure, in part from an oversupply of fuels produced by
refiners enjoying healthy margins from cheap crude as a result
of the U.S. shale boom and record OPEC output.
A big difference now is that the world's largest oil
exporter, Saudi Arabia, whose new refineries have added to a
flood of the fuels now swamping global markets.
OPEC's biggest oil producer has long wanted to process more
of its own crude. Earlier this year, its 400,000 barrel per day
Yasref refinery reached full production. It joined the 400,000
bpd Jubail refinery, which hit full capacity late last year.
"All signals point to weaker margins, which mean lower
runs," said Jonathan Leitch, research director with Wood
Mackenzie. "You're going to start to get a surplus of crude
again."
Storage tanks in Asia and Europe are filling up with diesel
and jet fuel as growing consumption has failed to keep pace with
increased production.
Soaring production of fuels in the United States and Europe
has added to the overhang. Refineries there are still running
hard to supply drivers, particularly in India and the United
States, with the gasoline they are consuming at breakneck pace
due in part to the halving of oil prices over the past year.
CHINA SLOWDOWN
But slower economic growth in China has hit diesel demand
growth, which relies primarily on industrial activity such as
construction.
European demand growth has not been nearly enough to absorb
the barrels now arriving from the United States, Asia and the
Middle East.
"Storage will reach capacity," one European distillates
trader said, adding that an extremely cold winter, or heavy
schedule of refinery maintenance work, would be the only
salvation for diesel's profitability.
Product stocks, including jet fuel and diesel, in
independently held storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
area hit an all time high last week, while such stocks in
Singapore were near a four-year high. At least one Asian storage
operator reported a rise in enquiries about leasing new
capacity.
That leaves limited hope for the margins of European,
American and Asian refineries which produce these fuels; profits
for producing them have already fallen to five-year lows in
Asia. This has put refineries' demand for crude oil in question.
Margins are unlikely to improve any time soon unless
refineries start to make deeper cuts in production, one
Singapore-based trader said. "The supply is so much now that
even marginal run cuts are not going to help."
Distillate stocks in the United States also rose faster than
expected last week.
While booming demand from gasoline spurred refineries to
consume ever more crude oil, traders and analysts said this
incentive will subside when drivers' demand for gasoline falls
in the autumn and winter.
And if U.S. and European refiners cannot count on
distillates to help them make money, their appetite for crude
oil could slow, as has already happened to their Asian
counterparts.
"I think the runs have probably hit their peak for the
year," Leitch said.
(Reporting by Libby George in London and Jessica Jaganathan in
Singapore; Editing by Giles Elgood)