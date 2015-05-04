(Adds background and comments)
By Rory Carroll
SAN FRANCISCO May 4 The U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency (EPA) has cited Plains All American Pipeline
LP's Bakersfield crude by rail terminal with a series of
violations, according to a notice made public on Monday.
The federal agency said in the notice the facility's owner
failed to obtain valid emissions permits, install best available
control technologies or provide emissions offsets as required by
the local air district, according to the notice.
The terminal has been operating since November 2014 and can
currently receive one 100-car unit train a day carrying oil from
the Bakken shale formation of North Dakota as well as heavier
tar oil sands crude from Western Canada.
A Plains spokesman did not immediately return a call for
comment.
The EPA notice does not, however, bring operations at the
facility to a halt, noted Elizabeth Forsyth, an attorney with
environmental group Earthjustice, but it will rack up daily
fines if it continues to operate.
The number of crude-carrying trains destined for California
refineries has risen sharply in recent years, prompting safety
and environmental concerns following a series of fiery
derailments.
Environmental groups cheered the EPA's move, which found
that an environmental review conducted by the San Joaquin Valley
Air Pollution Control District was not thorough enough.
"The EPA stepped in to protect California from this
crude-by-rail facility's dangerous air pollution," said Vera
Pardee, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.
"Federal intervention is urgently needed because the air
district and Kern County officials have utterly failed to
safeguard public health and the environment," she said.
The facility is located in Taft, California, which is part
of Kern County.
(Reporting by Rory Carroll, editing by G Crosse)