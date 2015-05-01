May 1 New safety rules governing oil-by-rail shipments in the United States will cost an estimated $2.5 billion to implement over the next two decades, according to a final proposal from the Department of Transportation (DOT) on Friday. The rules, which have already created a fierce debate between tank-car owners, railroads and federal regulators, call for thicker tank-car hulls, head shields, electronic pneumatic brakes and pressure-relief valves for oil train cars, all of which have been deemed by regulators to be crucial in improving the safety of transporting oil by rail. The published rules showed that retrofitting or retiring older tank cars deemed prone to puncture would account for two-thirds of the costs, about $1.75 billion. Without the new rules, the DOT said "expected damages based on the historical safety record would exceed $4.1 billion (undiscounted) and that damages from high-consequence events could reach $12.6 billion (undiscounted)." The table below shows the estimated 20-year costs and benefits of the proposal: Affected Provision Benefits (7 pct) Costs Section (7 pct) 49 CFR § Rail Routing Cost effective if routing $8.8 mln 172.820 were to reduce risk of an incident by 0.41 pct 49 CFR § Classification Plan Cost effective if this $18.9 mln 173.41 requirement reduces risk by 1.29 pct** 49 CFR § Speed Restriction: 40 $56 mln - $242 mln** $180 mln 174.310 mph speed limit in HTUA Advanced Brake Signal $470.3 mln - $1,114 bln $492 mln Propagation Systems 49 CFR Existing Tank Car $426 mln - $1.706 bln** $1.747 bln part 179 Retrofit/Retirement New Car Construction $23.9 mln - $97.4 mln** $34.8 mln Cumulative $912 mln-$2.905 bln** $2.482 bln Total * indicates voluntary compliance regarding crude oil trains in high-threat urban areas (HTUA) + indicates voluntary actions that will be taken by shippers and railroads ** Indicates that the low end of the benefits range is based solely on lower consequence events, while the high end of the range includes benefits from mitigating high consequence events. NOTE: Given the uncertainty associated with the risks of HHFT shipments, Table 4 (restated here) contains a range of benefits estimates. The low end of the range of estimated benefits estimates risk from 2015-34 based on the U.S. safety record for crude oil and ethanol from 2006-13, adjusting for the projected increase in shipment volume over the next 20 years. The upper end of the range of estimated benefits is the 95th percentile from a Monte Carlo simulation. (Reporting by Jonathan Leff, editing by G Crosse)