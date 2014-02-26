(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 26 Crude oil shippers in the United
States must conduct detailed chemical tests and classify cargoes
as moderate- or high-risk materials before loading them onto the
rail network, or face prison, under an order issued by the U.S.
Department of Transportation on Monday.
Safety officials have acted following a spate of fiery
derailments involving crude-carrying trains, including an
accident in Quebec in 2013 that killed at least 42 people.
The emergency order is needed "to eliminate unsafe
conditions and practices related to the classification and
packaging of petroleum crude oil that create an imminent hazard
to public health and safety and the environment", the department
explained in a notice outlining the rules.
The department's inspectors found evidence shippers have
wrongly classified crude cargoes as low-risk materials (Packing
Group III) when they should have been classified as moderate
(Packing Group II) or high risk (Packing Group I) under
hazardous-materials regulations.
It also stated that some shippers have been relying on the
generic information about chemical properties and handling risks
of crude oil contained in materials safety data sheets (MSDS)
rather than carrying out proper tests to identify the specific
properties of particular cargoes.
"MSDS information has been based upon old test data,"
according to the department (link.reuters.com/sar27v).
As a result, some crude is being shipped in tank cars that
are not appropriate for the purpose and railroad operators,
train crews and emergency responders have not been fully
informed about the potential risks.
"Misclassification is one of the most dangerous mistakes to
be made when dealing with hazardous materials because proper
classification is the critical first step in determining how to
pack, handle, communicate about and safely transport (them)" the
department warned.
"Misclassification may indicate larger problems with company
management, oversight and quality control," it added in a
pointed comment about what officials perceive as a lax safety
culture.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
"is still investigating the variability and flammability" of oil
being produced from North Dakota's Bakken formation.
In the meantime, safety officials have concluded
misclassification of crude constitutes an imminent hazard that
presents a substantial likelihood of death, severe personal
injury, or substantial endangerment to health, property or the
environment.
With immediate effect, therefore, the department has ordered
shippers to classify all crude cargoes as Packing Group I or II
materials, ensuring they can only be carried in tank cars
approved for the carriage of highly hazardous flammable liquids.
It also ordered shippers offering a "large bulk quantity" of
oil to the rail system to test a sample before handing it over
to the railroad operator.
At a minimum, tests must determine the crude's flash point,
boiling point, corrosiveness, vapour pressure, and presence of
sulphur, hydrogen sulphide and flammable gases.
The department has threatened substantial fines and up to 10
years' imprisonment for anyone failing to comply.
Under federal law, any person who knowingly, wilfully or
recklessly violates the order can be imprisoned for up to five
years - rising to 10 years for a violation that involves the
release of hazardous materials and causes death or bodily injury
(49 USC 5124).
The emergency restriction builds on previous orders by other
safety regulators instructing shippers to take more care over
classifying their cargoes.
It comes as accidents involving crude-carrying trains become
a political issue and Congress steps up its oversight of
crude-by-rail safety.
In taking a much more prescriptive approach, threatening
fines and even prison time, the emergency order marks a dramatic
escalation and makes clear the government is no longer prepared
to view this as an internal industry matter for shippers to
resolve on their own.
