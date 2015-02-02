(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK Feb 2A years-long bidding war for
trains to haul crude oil across North America has abruptly
ended, with more than a dozen mile-long unit trains now parked
in Midwest stockyards and tank car lease rates halving from last
summer's peaks.
While overall oil-train traffic remains near record highs,
the shadowy industry that deals in the specialized 87-tonne
crude carriers is getting the taste of the wild swings that
define the global oil market.
The sudden slump in the tank car market has more to do with
narrowing crude oil spreads and ample tank car supply from
manufacturers such as Greenbrier and American Railcar
Industries than with more than 50 percent dive in U.S.
crude prices over the past seven months.
But it may be an early warning for rail companies such as
CSX, BNSF and Union Pacific,
which have been resolutely upbeat despite growing expectations
that booming U.S. oil production will begin to slow as soon as
this summer.
Monthly lease rates for the most common of oil rail cars
fell to $1,300 late last month from a high of $2,450 about year
earlier, according to data obtained by Reuters from energy
industry intelligence service Genscape.
The rates for cars, used to transport more than half of
North Dakota's crude, are at their lowest in about three years,
said Tom Williamson, owner of Transportation Consultants.
"It wasn't that long ago that you couldn't find a car to
lease, now I'm getting calls from brokers offering the cars," he
said, adding that he has received offers for 1,500 cars since
late October.
Amid a shale-drilling boom that has overwhelmed the nation's
pipeline network, oil by train traffic has surged at least
42-fold since 2009 to about one million barrels per day. But
rail deliveries of petroleum products, including crude and
gasoline, grew by less than 1 percent in the week to Jan. 22,
among the worst weeks for growth since August of 2011, according
to the American Association of Railroads.
Most of the crude on rails comes from North Dakota and heads
to the East Coast, where refiners such as Philadelphia Energy
Solutions and PBF Energy have spent millions to build
new unloading terminals to cash in on the wide discount that the
U.S. benchmark, WTI, offered against Brent, the global
benchmark.
IMPORTS COMEBACK
Tumbling world crude prices, however, made it harder for
shale producers to offer big discounts and the spread between
the two benchmarks, which was as wide as $28 in 2011, has
narrowed to less than $5 last Friday.
"At $90, they could discount their crude and remain
profitable," said Taylor Robinson, president of PLG Consulting,
a Chicago-based firm that advises rail carriers on crude
logistics. "That won't work now."
Shrinking margins made importing crude via sea an attractive
alternative again to shipping domestic oil by rail, given lower
costs of sea transport.
The Philadelphia harbor is brimming with crude imports these
days, including deliveries from African producers such as
Cameroon and Algeria that were crowded out by U.S. crude, and
increased shipments from Canada, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration and customs data reviewed by Reuters
and available via Thomson Reuters Eikon's Crude Oil Flows
system.
The latest weekly Genscape data shows crude rail deliveries
to East Coast refineries were down significantly.
As a result, the spot market for rail cars has all but dried
up, prompting their owners to park about 15 unit trains in a
Midwest facility until demand picks up, according to several
industry insiders. The actual number of trains sidelined or
converted for other uses is much higher, especially if Canada is
included, sources said.
One trader said brokers were offering cars at spot rates of
as little as $500 a month compared with $4,000 a year ago.
The slump comes while manufacturers are still working
through orders for new cars that were placed during the surge in
traffic. At the end of December, the backlog stood at 142,837
units, according to the Railway Supply Institute data, released
Thursday.
New freight-car orders, however, fell percent to 37,431 in
the fourth quarter, down 13 percent from last year's highs, the
data showed. Macquarie estimates that new orders for tank cars
will drop by 70 percent this year.
Greenbrier Companies Chief Executive William Furman told
analysts last month that a small company inquired about
cancelling an order, but he said orders were "not cancelable."
"There's going to be people out there with new cars but
nowhere to ship them," Williamson said.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Tomasz Janowski)