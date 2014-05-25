May 25 Albany, New York Sheriff Craig Apple
assured a room of concerned citizens that county emergency crews
were prepared to handle an oil-train accident involving three or
four tank cars.
Firefighters have been training to combat railcar fires with
foam, and evacuation plans are detailed in a 500-page emergency
response plan, Apple told residents in a May 12 address.
But he was blunt about the potential impact of a larger
derailment: "Look, let's face it, there's going to be mayhem."
Albany's tracks handle as much as a fourth of the oil
pumped from North Dakota's booming Bakken Shale, or up to
several 100-car trains per day, each carrying 70,000 barrels.
It is one of several spots along North America's new
oil-by-rail corridors where residents and officials are
restless, following six fiery derailments in the past 10 months.
Some want to limit or halt the traffic, fearful that existing
precautions will not prevent deadly blasts, air and waterway
pollution, or nuisances including nasty odors.
Since trains play a growing role in getting oil from
landlocked North Dakota and central Canada to mostly coastal
refineries, efforts to stop them could boost shipping costs or
slow the pace of North America's oil boom. This could hit the
bottom line of drillers like Continental Resources or
refiners like Phillips66.
The opposition extends beyond traditional hotbeds of
environmental activism, to oil shipping or processing hubs like
Albany, Philadelphia and St. John, New Brunswick in Canada, home
to the country's largest refinery.
Efforts to stop oil trains are a new battle front for
several major environmental groups that have campaigned to block
the Keystone XL pipeline from bringing crude south from Canada's
oil sands. With Keystone in limbo, U.S.-bound rail shipments of
Canadian oil have risen 20-fold since 2011, the U.S.
Congressional Research Service estimated.
With U.S. oil production at a 28-year high, new pipelines in
booming shale areas like North Dakota's Bakken have not kept up.
This has also pushed more crude onto trains.
Opposition movements have scored a few small victories.
Albany County has temporarily halted plans by energy logistics
firm Global Partners to install boilers at its rail terminal to
make oil flow faster out of tank cars.
The Port of Portland, Oregon issued a blanket rejection of
any proposals for crude oil transfer or storage facilities, and
states including California, Washington and New York are
reviewing oil-train safety. One project, a $110 million rail
terminal proposed by refiner Tesoro Corp and Savage Cos.
in Washington, is over budget and behind schedule, in part due
to an extended state review.
Oil-train opponents are adopting tactics that helped to
stall Keystone XL, including street protests and demands for
detailed environmental studies.
But curbing oil trains may prove far trickier. Rail hubs
face much less red tape than major new pipelines, and unlike
pipeline operators, railroads usually are not required to submit
comprehensive oil-spill response plans.
OIL ABOARD
U.S. cargoes have risen more than 50-fold since 2008, to
around 1 million barrels a day. Volumes may reach 3 million
barrels a day in 2016 -- more oil than OPEC member Venezuela
pumps daily -- unless pipeline construction speeds up, Matt
Rogers, a director at business consultancy McKinsey, told an
energy conference last week. (For a map of operating and planned
U.S. oil-train terminals and a timeline of derailments, click: link.reuters.com/zyt59v
)
California may receive 25 percent of its oil by rail in
2016, up from 1 percent now, according to the state's Energy
Commission.
About 60 oil-train terminals already exist along the 140,000
miles of U.S. rail tracks, and at least 30 more are planned,
including eight in California.
Phyllis Fox, a well known U.S. air quality expert, said many
hubs won quick approval in towns or cities that did not
recognize potential hazards.
"They get the district to rubber stamp it," Fox said.
The shipping trend drew little public scrutiny until a
runaway oil train killed 47 people in Lac Megantic, Quebec last
July.
That and subsequent derailments have ignited a debate
between regulators, railroads, drillers, refiners and railcar
makers about who is responsible for preventing more disasters.
Railroads say older tank cars known as DOT-111s, which have
gained a reputation for exploding during derailments, should be
"aggressively" phased out. Shippers say railroads must improve
their infrastructure. Others suggest that volatile Bakken shale
crude may be to blame.
In January, the U.S. Department of Transportation warned of
Bakken crude's fire risks, drawing rebukes from oil companies
who say it is as safe as other U.S. varieties. This month, DOT
issued a statement "strongly urging" shippers to use newer,
safety-enhanced railcars for Bakken cargoes. But regulators did
not ban older cars from handling it.
The DOT has ordered railroads to inform states about large
rail cargoes of Bakken crude traveling through, following
complaints about lack of disclosure.
"I don't think anyone has fully addressed the safety of
these things," said Read Brugger of environmental group 350
Maine, which wants to ban oil trains in the state. "People don't
think they should be coming through our towns and cities and
along our bodies of water."
Derailments have continued. A fiery April 30 oil-train
accident in Lynchburg, Virginia was the worst yet to affect a
U.S. city. Tank cars carrying Bakken crude toppled into the
James River, a source of regional drinking water, leaking 25,000
gallons and setting the river ablaze. The exploding cars
included newer models with enhanced safety features like
reinforced steel plates.
In January, oil-laden tank cars derailed on a rail bridge in
Philadelphia, prompting a local protest.
Hours before Sheriff Apple's speech in Albany, four tank
cars derailed at low speed in a rail yard near the city's
bustling Ezra Prentice housing complex.
Canadian Pacific, the yard's operator, said there was no oil
leak or fire. The railroad was fined $5,000 for failing to
report the incident until five hours later.
Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, a former firefighter,
said he will seek jail time for rail workers who fail to report
future incidents within an hour.
SCARY FOOTAGE, CRUDE ODORS
North American railroads are among the world's most
efficient. The Association of American Railroads says 99.997
percent of hazardous material cargoes arrive without incident.
But video from Lac Megantic shows the town center reduced to
rubble, and images from derailments this year in North Dakota
and Virginia feature fireballs up to 60 feet high.
Some worry about more insidious risks. In St. John, the site
of Canada's biggest refinery, air quality incidents have risen
since operator Irving Oil built about 145,000 barrels per day of
rail unloading capacity three years ago, regulatory filings
show.
Julie Dingwell, who lives nearby, said foul smells from the
new terminal - the destination for the ill-fated Lac Megantic
train - have kept her indoors several times over the past year.
Weeks after the Quebec disaster, St. John residents called
the fire department as Irving unloaded a batch of high-sulfur
Alberta crude from rail cars, filings show.
"You immediately think disaster," Dingwell said. "I've lived
in this industrial city most of my life, so I know bad smells.
That smell was beyond."
This February, Irving sent scores of apology letters to
homes nearby. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience
these odours may have caused you and your family," they say.
The terminal has begun using a liquid product called
Ecosorb, made by Omni Industries, to neutralize the odors, an
Irving official said in an email obtained by Reuters in April.
An Irving spokesperson did not respond to requests for
comment.
MOVING WEST
Some 3,000 miles to the west, oil-by-rail is gathering steam
along the Pacific Coast, a region long reliant on sea-borne oil
imports with no pipeline links to the Bakken.
Tesoro Corp., which already ships oil by-rail to its
Anacortes, Washington refinery, is seeking approval for a
360,000 barrel per day facility in Vancouver, Washington,
population 165,000. It faces a months-long delay during a state
environmental review. Its approval rests with Democratic
Governor Jay Inslee, who has not taken a position on the
project.
Tesoro has participated in more than 100 community meetings,
a company spokeswoman said, adding that the project would boost
energy independence and create hundreds of jobs.
Further north in Washington's Grays Harbor County,
fishermen, tribal groups and environmentalists oppose plans by
three firms to inaugurate oil-by-rail terminals. Their proposed
sites are on an estuary in an earthquake zone, opponents say.
Three trains carrying grain have derailed in the county
since late April, prompting a Federal Railroad Administration
probe.
"We got lucky this time," said Arthur Grunbaum of the
Friends of Grays Harbor group. "We won't be if crude oil is
permitted."
Ed Johnstone, a fisherman who represents the Quinault Indian
Nation on policy matters, said that allowing oil-trains would
violate the Quinaults' land rights treaty. They have appealed to
federal officials to nix the projects.
With each new derailment, the opposition to oil trains is
coalescing, said Diana Bailey of the Natural Resources Defense
Council, one of the leading national environmental groups and a
major opponent of Keystone XL.
"It's no longer 'not in my backyard.' Now it's 'not in
anyone's backyard,'" she said.
(Reporting by Joshua Schneyer in Albany, New York; Rory Carroll
in Vancouver, Washington; and Richard Valdmanis in St. John, New
Brunswick. Editing by Jonathan Leff and David Gregorio)