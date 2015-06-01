By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, June 1
Oil railcar makers hoping for a
lasting boost in demand from tougher North American safety
standards may be in for a disappointment.
Factors including volatile oil prices and a loophole
allowing shippers to keep running older cars could leave rail
car makers like Trinity Industries Inc and Greenbrier Co
with a capacity glut, once initial orders for cars that
comply with tougher safety rules are filled, analysts and
industry officials said.
Investors cheered safety standards issued in early May after
a string of deadly accidents involving trains hauling crude oil.
The U.S. rules call for retiring by 2025 older tank cars
that lack safety features such as thicker hulls, shields to
protect the ends of each car, and pressure-relief
valves. Canadian rules are similar, but not harmonized with the
U.S. ones.
The order backlog for tank cars hit record levels of over
52,000 in the first quarter. At current production levels, it
would take five quarters to fill that demand. KeyBanc Capital
Markets analyst Steve Barger estimates the rules could push the
price tag for a tank car to $160,000, up from $130,000.
The top tank car manufacturers are a mixture of
publicly-traded and private companies. Trinity is the market
leader, followed by Greenbrier and American Railcar Industries
Inc, then privately-held National Steel Car, Union Tank
Car and a number of smaller operators.
Robert Pickel, senior vice president for marketing and sales
at National Steel Car, said about 140,000 tank cars could be
affected by the new rules. But he described the industry's
outlook as "very fluid and changing" thanks to low energy
prices.
'UNPROVEN AND UNRELIABLE'
"They all have to be modified to one degree or another," he
said. "The question is how many will be replaced or
retrofitted."
Leasing companies will have to decide whether to buy new
cars or spend up to $60,000 refurbishing 20-year-old tank cars
or $10,000 on year-old models, Pickel said.
Resistance from railroads to new technology is one risk to
future demand for the tank car makers.
The U.S. regulations mandate electronically controlled
pneumatic brakes, which trigger all axles simultaneously rather
than one at a time as in the current design. The requirement
should bolster brake makers Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies
Corp and Knorr Brake Company, but the prospects for a
jump in orders are cloudy given major railroads' firm
opposition.
The electronically controlled brakes "remain unproven and
unreliable," No. 2 U.S. railroad BNSF's Chief Executive Carl Ice
said in a speech Wednesday at the annual meeting of the National
American Rail Shippers Association.
Another potential problem for rail car makers is a loophole
in the new U.S. regulations that could allow many older cars to
stay in service.
The Transportation department rules apply only to trains
with "a continuous block of 20 or more tank cars loaded with a
flammable liquid or 35 or more tank cars loaded with a flammable
liquid dispersed through a train."
'TOO MUCH CAPACITY'
A DOT spokesman said the rules are aimed at long trains
hauling crude out of the Bakken shale formation in North Dakota.
But shippers could keep older cars in service to haul other
flammable liquids such as ethanol, and configure shorter trains
to stay below the limits in the rule.
"In my opinion, you ought to be matching the regulation with
what's inside the car" rather than to train length, said Ed
Hamberger, who heads industry lobby group the Association of
American Railroads.
Tank car makers have ramped up production in anticipation
that all tank cars would need to be replaced, but the way the
rules are written could mean up to a third of tank cars or more
remain in service, said Art Hatfield, an analyst at Raymond
James.
"The industry has hurt itself by building too much
capacity," he said.
After the new tank car regulations were released, railcar
lessor GATX Corp said 13,700 of its tank cars could be
affected, but added that number "could be substantially less"
depending on how many travel in larger trains.
A plant being built by equipment maker Vertex Rail will lift
the U.S. industry's already swollen annual production capacity
by 5,000 to 45,000, said Andreas Aeppli, a principal at
consulting firm Cambridge Systematics. The industry normally
replaces 10,000 tank cars a year.
"With this massive capacity overhang, we could see a pricing
war," Aeppli said.
