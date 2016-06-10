* Refinery capacity to hit new record in July/August
* But refinery runs to be cut in the mid-term as fuel glut
looms
* With refining use nearing capacity, added risk of
unplanned cuts
* Economic concerns in Asia are also a risk
By Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, June 10 Oil demand is set to surge in
the short-term as refining capacity hits a record, yet the gains
may not hold as a flood of fuel gluts the market, eroding profit
margins and eventually forcing refiners to cut runs and crude
orders.
Data on Thomson Reuters Eikon shows that available global
capacity to refine oil into fuels like gasoline, diesel, or jet
and shipping fuel, will reach 101.8 million barrels per day
(bpd) in August, the highest on record, and up from about 97.25
million bpd in March.
Of this capacity, at least 80 million to 85 million bpd will
be utilized over the upcoming northern hemisphere summer months,
several refiners and oil traders estimated, triggering strong
demand for crude oil as a feedstock, pushing up prices.
"A lot of (crude oil) buying for that (refining demand) is
in the process of being done right now. It is a seasonally
bullish sign," said Virendra Chauhan of consultancy Energy
Aspects.
The refining surge is occurring just as supply disruptions -
including Canadian wildfires, Nigerian sabotage, and output cuts
in the United States, Venezuela, and Asia - tighten crude
supplies.
With disruptions amounting to 2.5 million bpd, global crude
output is likely below 95 million bpd, and producers will be
taxed to meet refining demand because of competing purchases for
stockpiling, such as China's and India's strategic petroleum
reserves.
Yet the refinery surge may not sustain itself as the reserve
capacity, the difference between available and installed
capacity, is about to fall below half a million bpd, the
tightest since late 2013, the data shows.
Also, as refiners process more crude into fuels than
consumers can absorb, they will eventually have to cut output,
reducing demand for oil and leading to lower prices.
"Until new refineries are built, refining activity and, by
extension refinery crude demand can basically only go down as
facilities either go into unplanned outage or refinery runs are
cut to reduce an emerging product glut," said a senior oil
trader in Singapore.
There are also ongoing economic worries, especially in Asia,
where most oil demand growth has occurred over the past years.
"China's economic engine... has begun to sputter," said
Frederic Neumann, HSBC's co-head of Asian economics research in
a note on Friday. "For the global economy that represents a
problem."
Still, the overall installed capacity of 102.25 million bpd
will present a new base layer of demand for crude that should
help support oil prices in the long-term.
While these developments are significant for oil producers
and fuel refiners, consumers are unlikely to notice much of this
at the pump since refiners will wind up eating most of the cost
as their profits are squeezed by a product glut and the price of
crude.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)