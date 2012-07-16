By Hannah Vinter
LONDON, July 16
LONDON, July 16 Oil companies are investing tens
of billions of dollars worldwide to add extra equipment to
refineries that will turn heavy oil into higher-value, lighter
oil products such as gasoline, diesel and feedstock for
petrochemicals.
These investments can be large, typically $1.5 billion to $3
billion, and aim to meet the world's increasing demand for
liquid fuels, particularly for transport, and for chemicals.
Here is a list of more than a dozen of the biggest of these
refinery upgrade projects, all of which have taken place over
the past six years and together cost almost $60 billion.
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco and Total SA agreed in
2006 a deal to develop a 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery
in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, to process heavy oil into refined
products for export to Asia. Company executives have estimated
the cost of the refinery, which is due to start operation in
December 2013, at $14 billion.
* Saudi Aramco and China's Sinopec are building a
400,000 bpd refinery on the Red Sea t o convert heavy oil into
lighter products. This project, which is due to be completed in
autumn 2014, has an estimated value of just under $10 billion,
according to the chief executive of the venture, Fahad al-Helal.
INDIA
* Essar Oil this year completed a $2.2 billion
programme to expand and optimise its refinery at Vadinar in
Gujarat, a l lowing the share of heavy and ultra-heavy crude oil
it processes to rise to 80 percent, according to a release from
the company.
* In 2008, Reliance Industries Ltd completed a $6
billion, 580,000 bpd plant on its site in Jamnagar, Gujarat,
capable of processing heavy crudes.
SOUTH KOREA
* South Korea's second-biggest oil refiner, GS Caltex
, partly owned by Chevron Corp, said in
January 2011 it would invest almost $1 billion in a unit to
upgrade heavy oil to lighter fuel. It completed another $1.6
billion upgrading unit in 2007 and another $2.19 billion unit in
2010, according to industry sources.
* Korea's fourth-largest refiner, Hyundai Oilbank
, completed a $2.3 billion heavy oil upgrading
facility in January 2011, industry sources said.
SPAIN
* Repsol completed a $5.74 billion upgrade of two
of its Spanish plants in 2011, allowing them to process a
greater proportion heavy oil and produce more middle
distillates, such as diesel and jet fuel, industry sources said.
UNITED STATES
* Total completed a $2.2 billion expansion in 2011 of its
Port Arthur refinery in Texas, a dding facilities to help it
process heavy crude.
* In 2011 ConocoPhillips and Cenovus Energy Inc
finished a $3.7 billion expansion and upgrade of their
jointly owned refinery in Wood River, Illinois, allowing it to
process an extra 65,000 bpd of heavy Canadian oil.
* In 2008, BP began construction at its refinery in
Whiting, Indiana as part of a project costing at least $3
billion to allow it to process greater volumes of heavy Canadian
crude oil.
* Marathon Petroleum Corp is implementing a $2.2
billion heavy oil upgrading project at its Detroit refinery, due
to be completed later this year.
VENEZUELA
* State oil company Petroleos de Venezuela S.A.
last month signed contract worth almost $3 billion to upgrade
its Puerto la Cruz refinery to process heavy oil.
