WASHINGTON, March 28 Republicans in the U.S.
Congress are proposing measures that would require President
Barack Obama to allow more domestic oil production if he decides
to tap emergency oil reserves.
The proposals are unlikely to become law, but they give
Republicans another opportunity to slam Obama's energy policy as
consumers fret about high gasoline prices leading up to
November's presidential election.
France is in talks with the United States and Britain on a
possible release of strategic oil stocks that could happen "in a
matter of weeks," France's energy minister said on Wednesday.
The White House said no decisions nor specific proposals had
been made.
Many Democrats in Congress have said they would support
using the SPR to help alleviate surging gasoline prices caused
by fears that Western sanctions constricting Iran's oil exports
at a time of tight supplies could hurt the economy.
In the Democratic-controlled Senate, David Vitter, a
Louisiana Republican, has proposed that any sale from the U.S.
strategic petroleum reserve should trigger expedited leases for
oil shale resources.
"Any short-term impact that may come from opening our or any
country's SPR would not resolve broader market concerns or
energy security concerns here in the U.S.," Vitter said.
In the House of Representatives, Republican Cory Gardner on
the Energy and Commerce Committee has proposed that the "quick
fix" of drawing down the SPR be paired with a "longer-term
approach" of increasing oil and gas leases on land owned by the
federal government.
The idea was panned as "burdensome" by a senior Energy
Department official at a Capitol Hill hearing on Tuesday, who
said it would make it harder to quickly respond to supply
interruptions.
"Draw-downs are already complicated procedures," said Chris
Smith, deputy assistant secretary for oil and natural gas.
"This bill, if enacted, will make it more difficult for the
SPR to achieve its mission to respond promptly to supply
interruptions with emergency crude oil," Smith said.
But Fred Upton, the committee's chairman, said he hopes the
legislation will advance after a two-week break in April.
"If we're going to take oil out of the SPR, we're going to
make sure there's the offset," Upton said.
The Republican-controlled House already has passed a suite
of bills that would reduce regulatory hurdles and boost U.S. oil
production offshore and in protected areas of Alaska.
But the bills have not been taken up by the Senate.
On Thursday, the Senate is slated to vote on a plan that
would end tax breaks for the five largest oil companies: Exxon
Mobil Corp, BP Plc, ConocoPhillips,
Chevron Corp and Royal Dutch Shell Plc
The plan, proposed by Democratic Senator Robert Menendez and
praised by the White House, is not expected to get the 60 votes
needed to advance toward passage, and will likely be set aside.