By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, Oct 4 Europe is unlikely to benefit soon
from a coming golden age of natural gas as unconventional
sources will not transform supply of the fuel and oil-linked
contracts will keep its prices high, the head of the
International Energy Agency (IEA) said.
"The rosy global outlook for gas is not necessarily
reflected in Europe today," Maria van der Hoeven told an energy
conference in Vienna on Thursday. "The verdict on the golden age
of gas in Europe? It's unlikely to emerge in Europe any time
soon."
She made the comments just three weeks after the IEA's chief
economist, Fatih Birol, re-emphasised his thesis that Europe
will benefit from a golden age of gas through the availability
of new supply sources.
Gas prices in the United States have halved in the past five
years, driven by a boom in shale gas production that has not
been matched in Europe, partly due to environmental concerns
that extraction can pollute water supplies.
"We do see some possibilities for unconventional gas
production in Europe - Poland is the best example - but looking
at Europe as a whole we do not see this having a transformative
effect," Van der Hoeven said.
Poland aims to be Europe's shale-gas pioneer and wants a
legal framework for the development of the potentially lucrative
energy resource to go into force next year.
Van der Hoeven said the importance of Russian gas imports
for Europe was now overstated, with Russia's Gazprom,
the world's largest gas company, putting plans to extract gas
from the Arctic seabed on ice, and U.S. demand drying up.
"Russia will continue to be an important supplier but given
the hype over recent years, gas trade may not be so overwhelming
as it appears," she said. "In terms of volume, gas imports from
Russia are not overwhelming compared to other fuels or sources."
She said the European Union's challenge to Gazprom's pricing
on European gas markets, which has caused a row between the EU
and Russia, was well founded as Gazprom's indexing of gas to oil
prices was distorting the market.
"Why has gas proven to be such a thorny issue politically
between the EU and Russia? We think the problem lies with OPEC
(The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) and
inefficient markets. So the development of functional and
efficient markets can depoliticise the gas relationship."
"The oil index pricing structure of many gas contracts is
precisely what is keeping prices high in Europe - prices which
are cannibalising European demand," she said.
Van der Hoeven also said the IEA, the West's energy policy
adviser, still saw the global oil market as sufficiently
supplied, with no reason to release extra reserves now.
"There is no reason for action at this moment," she said
when asked whether reserves should be released.
"High prices alone are not a reason to release the strategic
stocks," she said. "The market in our view is sufficiently
supplied."
"Yes, there are always some clear signs of tightness,
especially product markets at this moment," she added. "Of
course we monitor the markets to see what's happening and we
stand ready to act."
Van der Hoeven, who said last month that extra oil being
pumped from Saudi Arabia was helping, referred further questions
to new reports on oil markets due to be published next week by
the IEA, which represents 28 oil-importing countries.