April 10 The fall in U.S. rigs drilling for oil
quickened this week, data showed on Friday, suggesting that a
recent slowdown was temporary, after slumping oil prices caused
half of the country's rigs to be closed since November.
The oil rig count fell by 42 this week to 760, the biggest
drop in a month after the loss of 11 and 12 rigs in the prior
two weeks respectively, according to data from oil services firm
Baker Hughes. U.S. natural gas rigs, meanwhile, rose by three to
225.
The slowing decline in March had caused some analysts to
wonder whether oil drillers had finished making deep cuts for
now, with U.S. crude prices stabilizing at around $50 a
barrel or so.
But after Friday's data, prices rose 2 percent on the day
and 5 percent on the week, to above $51 a barrel, partly on
signs that more cuts may come.
"It's a sign of the tumult the oil industry is still going
through," said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge
fund Again Capital.
"The price recovery in crude isn't really to the degree
that's helping, and there are lots of job losses being reported
in the oil industry, so I won't be surprised to see more rig
losses hereon."
With this week's decline, the oil rig count has fallen for a
record 18th week in a row, reaching December 2010 lows,
according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1987.
U.S. energy firms have slashed spending, cut jobs and idled
wells over the past several months as crude prices plunged over
50 percent since the summer on oversupply concerns and
lackluster world demand.
Despite the 53 percent reduction in oil directed rigs from a
record high of 1,609 in October, oil output has remained at a
40-year peak, declining only one week in the last couple of
months.
The number of rigs drilling for oil in Canada were unchanged
at 20, the lowest since 2009.
