LONDON Jan 12 U.S. light crude oil rose more than $1 to almost $102 on Thursday on worries tension between Iran and the West in the Middle East Gulf and a strike in Nigeria could disrupt global oil supplies.

Tension between the West and Iran over the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme has increased after an Iranian nuclear scientist was blown up in his car by a motorbike hitman on Wednesday, prompting Tehran to blame Israeli and U.S. agents.

Another worry for oil markets is a strike and protests in Nigeria against the scrapping of a fuel subsidy. Nigeria's biggest oil union said it was ready to halt oil output if the government did not reinstate the subsidy.

U.S. crude oil futures for February rose to a high of $101.92, up $105 per barrel, before easing back to trade around $101.85 by 1012 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson)