LONDON, July 26 Brent crude futures rose $1 to $105.38 a barrel and U.S. crude futures rose $1 to $89.97 a barrel after the European Central Bank president promised to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from collapse.

The dollar turned negative against the euro on Mario Draghi's pledge, helping to drive a rally in dollar-denominated commodity markets and causing oil prices to rally by more than 1 percent. (Reporting by Jessica Donati)