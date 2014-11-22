MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia does not plan to cut oil production to influence prices, Rossiya 24 television quoted Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.

The Energy Ministry confirmed Novak's quote to Reuters, adding that it was part of an interview with state-run Rossiya 24, the full version of which was yet to be aired. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)