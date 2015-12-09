BRIEF-Mack-Cali Realty Corp announces Q1 core FFO per share $0.56
* Reaffirmed 2017 FFO guidance of $2.25 to $2.40 per diluted share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia's government sees an oil price of $50-60 per barrel as "a pretty optimistic scenario" from today's perspective, Russian Deputy Economy Minister Alexei Vedev said on Wednesday.
International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading at $40.71 per barrel at 1138 GMT on Wednesday.
* Northview Apartment REIT reports Q1 2017 financial results, multi-family same door NOI growth of 0.5% driven by 4.7% in ontario, and progress on 2017 strategic priorities