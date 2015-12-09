MOSCOW Dec 9 Russia's government sees an oil price of $50-60 per barrel as "a pretty optimistic scenario" from today's perspective, Russian Deputy Economy Minister Alexei Vedev said on Wednesday.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading at $40.71 per barrel at 1138 GMT on Wednesday.

