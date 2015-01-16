* West of England warns Iraqi oil may actually be from Iran
* Such cargoes would be uninsured and in breach of U.S.
sanctions
* Insurer warns members of U.S. enforcement action
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 A shipping insurer has warned
that oil cargoes loaded ship to ship at a port in the United
Arab Emirates may contain Iranian crude disguised as Iraqi
barrels, and that it cannot insure these volumes as they are in
breach of U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
Insurer West of England sent a letter to its members this
week stating that Iranian crude labelled as Iraqi oil was being
transferred ship to ship (STS) by smugglers at the Khor Fakkan
port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
"It appears that such oil may routinely be described as
being of Iraqi origin and as having been loaded on board the
transferring vessel at Basra some time before the proposed STS
operation," the insurer said in a letter dated Jan. 13.
The insurer said it "cannot provide insurance to vessels
which load Iranian cargo in such circumstances and cover will
cease in its entirety if such cargo is loaded".
The report comes as U.S. lawmakers, keen for Washington to
take a harder line with Tehran on its nuclear programme, press
ahead with a plan for more sanctions on Iran.
West of England said that documentation of barrels labelled
as originating from Basra in Iraq, and which stopped over at
Khor Fakkan, should not be taken at face value.
"There is evidence of a sophisticated smuggling operation
and those responsible may go to considerable lengths to disguise
the true origin of the cargo," the insurer said in the letter on
its website.
West of England, which was not immediately available for
further comment, insures over 6,000 ships.
The insurer said in the letter that Iranian vessels loaded
with crude had shuttled across the Strait of Hormuz to supply
ships with oil labelled as originating from Iraq and destined
for countries that do not benefit from a waiver of U.S.
sanctions legislation.
The insurer warned its members that transport of Iranian oil
without a waiver under U.S. law "may trigger enforcement action
against the vessel, its owners and related parties by the U.S.
authorities".
West of England advised its members "to exercise extreme
caution when engaging in STS operations in the Arabian Gulf".
It also recommended that its members check with port agents
to ensure that vessels providing cargo by means of an STS
transfer in the region loaded the cargo at the port stated in
its documentation.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE and Arpan Varghese
and Anupam Chatterjee in BENGALURU; Editing by Himani Sarkar)